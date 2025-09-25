Octane11 Integrates with LinkedIn's Company Intelligence API, Bringing New Transparency to B2B Marketers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octane11 now integrates with LinkedIn's new Company Intelligence API , bringing new attribution and analytics to B2B marketers. In pre-release testing, Octane11 compared match rates, engagement metrics, and cost before and after the availability of the new Company Intelligence API. On average, customers saw a 3x increase in account visibility and 4.4x increase in target accounts engaged.

“This new integration gives Octane11 clients a clear view of LinkedIn's full business impact, revealing more than 2x the pipeline and revenue influence than they could measure before,” commented Dan Rosenberg, Founder & CEO of Octane11.“We're also seeing huge improvements in other key metrics like cost per engagement and overall reach.”

In addition to Octane11's independent analysis, LinkedIn cited the following results from tests across all LinkedIn and B2B Attribution & Analytics Partners. Customers found:



287% more companies reached

75% more MQLs influenced

96% more SQLs influenced 43% decrease in cost per acquisition

“The new Company Intelligence API has given us a step-change in visibility,” commented Lynn Tornabene, CMO/CPO at Anteriad, an Octane11 customer.“We've seen dramatic increases in target account reach and engagement, as well as more opportunities influenced by LinkedIn Ads. It's exciting to have this level of clarity on LinkedIn's impact.”

About Octane11

Octane11 is an AI-powered marketing analytics platform - for B2B companies only - that synthesizes paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to deliver instant insights. We help B2B-focused agencies and enterprises with $50M+ in revenue improve marketing efficiency by 10x, deliver 5x more sales leads, and compare performance to 25 industry benchmarks. Backed by top VCs and industry insiders, Octane11 is already helping some of the largest B2B enterprises and agencies break down data silos and turn every digital interaction into an actionable insight. To learn more, visit .

