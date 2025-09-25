Cong Leader's Remark Linking Shah Rukh Khan's National Award To Muslim Votes Triggers Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Congress leader Bhai Jagtap has stirred a controversy with his statement suggesting that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's first National Film Award for Best Actor was conferred to "woo" Muslim voters ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday strongly criticised the Congress leader for drawing such a link, asserting that the National Awards are prestigious honours conferred by the Government of India to recognise excellence in cinema, literature, and other fields.

Shah Rukh Khan received his maiden National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Jawan'.

Speaking to IANS on Wednesday, Bhai Jagtap had said, "On one hand, the Modi government commits atrocities against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and elsewhere, with violence based on religion and caste. Now, PM Modi is trying to play tactics. However, when elections come, he remembers Shah Rukh Khan."

"The National Award is indeed a big achievement. But Shah Rukh Khan is an even bigger actor who has earned recognition across the world. It does not matter whether the BJP believes it or not. Are they honouring Shah Rukh Khan for being a great actor or because he is a Muslim and elections are approaching? This is what I believe," he further added.

The comments drew sharp reactions from NDA leaders.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Congress no longer has substantive issues to raise and has resorted to making baseless allegations.

"People are with us, that is why we win with a landslide victory. He should speak sensibly. He has no issues. Making allegations is his only job," Shinde told reporters.

BJP leader Yaser Jilani also lashed out at Congress, saying, "Congress ruled the nation for a long time. They always followed appeasement politics. Today, Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured for his acting brilliance in 'Jawan'. Instead of appreciating him, Congress is looking for votes even in this."

"Those who only think about votes cannot win the public's trust this way. The BJP does not practice caste or religion-based politics. It was our government in power when A.P.J. Abdul Kalam became President, but we credited him for his abilities, not his religion. I don't know when Congress will come out of appeasement politics," he added.

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya also slammed the Congress leader and blamed the party for playing "decisive" politics. Speaking with IANS, he said, "It is Congress' politics to divide people on religious lines, not the BJP's. Our politics is decisive, not divisive. The way Rahul Gandhi speaks, even his party leaders don't take him seriously."

Meanwhile, the Congress party itself distanced itself from Jagtap's statement. Senior leader Udit Raj clarified to IANS, "Whoever said this was wrong. This cannot be the stance of the Congress Party. Shah Rukh Khan is a great actor. He is considered number one in India and in many countries. The Congress Party does not endorse this statement."

The National Film Award winners were announced in August, where Shah Rukh Khan was named Best Actor in a Leading Role.