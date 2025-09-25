Why Kajol Asks Akshay Kumar, 'Maska Laga Rehe Ho?'
On Thursday, Khiladi Kumar took to his Instagram stories to give a shout-out to his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and Kajol for their latest talk show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, sharing a video from the premiere episode. The clip featured Kajol asking Salman Khan and Aamir Khan how their close friendship developed.
Sharing the video, Akshay wrote,“Funny, heartfelt, and full of stories you've never heard before... that's what happens when @twinklekhanna & @kajol are in charge. Episode 1 out now, go watch... it's truly Two Much!” Notably, Kajol was quick to respond, resharing Akshay's post and writing,“Maska laga rahe ho?” Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has been actively promoting his wife's new talk show on social media, frequently sharing updates and clips.
Yesterday, Twinkle Khanna shared a candid throwback moment featuring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, joking about how they all once survived without filters, stylists, or social media managers.
The 'Mela' actress posted two throwback images-one with Salman and another with Aamir-captioning them,“Here's proof that once upon a time, we all managed without filters, stylists, or social media managers :) Tune in tomorrow to see if @beingSalmankhan and #AamirKhan survived the first episode of #TwoMuch on @primevideoin.”
During his appearance on Prime Video's talk show, Aamir shared that Salman first came over for dinner during his divorce from Reena Dutta, a moment that sparked a deeper bond between the two actors.
The PK actor shared,“Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that's when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn't come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna).”
