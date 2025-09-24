Kyrgyz, Turkish Leaders Stress Continued Support For Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey have underlined the need to continue supporting Afghanistan, with Bishkek urging the release of the country's frozen assets and Ankara pledging sustained backing of the Afghans.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) also welcomed such positions.

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) kicked off on Tuesday in New York, the United States.

Kyrgyzstani media reported President Sadyr Japarov called for the return of Afghanistan's frozen assets.

He argued that the international isolation and denial of financial aid to the country was unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Anadolu News Agency reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also reaffirmed Ankara's support for Afghanistan during the session.

He noted:“We expect the Afghan administration to act with understanding towards society, and the international community must not abandon the Afghan people in their efforts to rebuild. Turkey will always support its Afghan brothers and sisters.”

Meanwhile, Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for IEA, welcomed the statements in an audio message.

He said:“We support the positions of countries that make positive remarks about Afghanistan and regard them as realistic views, as they recognise the importance of Afghanistan's security, stability and progress for engagement with the country.”

He added that supporting Afghanistan's stability and development was in the interest of the entire region, stressing that IEA believed in strengthening positive relations with all countries.

Earlier, addressing a conference titled“Attracting Investment and Supporting Afghanistan's Power Sector” in Kabul, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had also urged the international community and financial institutions to lift restrictions imposed on Afghanistan's financial and banking sectors.

He had said such restrictions negatively impacted foreign investment in the country.

