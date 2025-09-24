Bihar Showcases Energy Reforms And Investment Potential At CII Conference

MENAFN - KNN India)Bihar's power sector reforms and its future growth potential took center stage at the 6th International Energy Conference & Exhibition 2025, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Manoj Kumar Singh, Energy Secretary of Bihar and CMD of the Bihar State Power Holding Corporation Limited (BSPHCL), highlighted the state's achievements in power distribution reforms and its investor-friendly approach.

He emphasized that Bihar is emerging as an attractive destination for both renewable and conventional energy investments, supported by progressive policies and rapid infrastructure development.

A panel discussion on“Empowering Bihar: Energy for Growth and Sustainability” brought together industry leaders such as Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority; Jitendra Srivastava, CMD of REC Ltd; Kundan Kumar, MD of BIADA & Investment Commissioner; Deepak Amitabh from Adani Group; Anil Rawal, MD & CEO of Intellismart Infrastructure; and Deepak Kumar Nayak, VP & Head (Renewable Energy) at L&T.

The session explored Bihar's transition towards renewable energy, private sector participation, and the roadmap for sustainable, long-term growth.

Welcoming the delegates, Rahul Kumar, MD of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd., reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring reliable and affordable electricity while fostering investor confidence in the sector.

Another technical session titled“Power Procurement through PPAs or Trading – A Discom Dilemma” featured Manoj Kumar Singh and industry experts discussing the financial sustainability of discoms, evolving procurement practices, and the balance between long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and trading to achieve cost efficiency and stability.

Industry representatives commended Bihar's progress in strengthening its power infrastructure and expressed confidence in the state's potential to become a hub for energy investment and innovation in the years ahead.

(KNN Bureau)