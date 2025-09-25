Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Strikes Kill Over Sixty Civilians on Wednesday
(MENAFN) The Israeli military killed 63 people and wounded many more in Gaza on Wednesday, according to medical sources.
Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that an airstrike in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City killed 22 people, including nine children and six women, with numerous others injured. The strike targeted displaced civilians, the statement said.
Medical officials told media that two additional fatalities occurred after Israeli shelling struck a residential building in the same area.
In Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, eight people died and several others were wounded, while one civilian was killed by Israeli fire in the Al-Rimal neighborhood.
A vehicle transporting displaced Palestinians was targeted in the Tel Hawa neighborhood, killing two people and injuring multiple others.
Two more fatalities resulted from airstrikes in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood.
On September 21, the Israeli military intensified its ground campaign in Gaza City, which began on August 11. This escalation is part of a government-approved plan to gradually take control of the Gaza Strip.
In central Gaza, an airstrike near a displacement camp in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed 11 Palestinians and injured 17 others, including civilians gathering nearby.
Five more people were killed, including women and children, in attacks on two homes within the same camp.
Nine aid recipients were shot dead near a relief distribution point in Rafah, southern Gaza, while another Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in Khan Younis city.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 65,400 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated the enclave, leaving it uninhabitable and causing widespread starvation and disease.
Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that an airstrike in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City killed 22 people, including nine children and six women, with numerous others injured. The strike targeted displaced civilians, the statement said.
Medical officials told media that two additional fatalities occurred after Israeli shelling struck a residential building in the same area.
In Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, eight people died and several others were wounded, while one civilian was killed by Israeli fire in the Al-Rimal neighborhood.
A vehicle transporting displaced Palestinians was targeted in the Tel Hawa neighborhood, killing two people and injuring multiple others.
Two more fatalities resulted from airstrikes in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood.
On September 21, the Israeli military intensified its ground campaign in Gaza City, which began on August 11. This escalation is part of a government-approved plan to gradually take control of the Gaza Strip.
In central Gaza, an airstrike near a displacement camp in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed 11 Palestinians and injured 17 others, including civilians gathering nearby.
Five more people were killed, including women and children, in attacks on two homes within the same camp.
Nine aid recipients were shot dead near a relief distribution point in Rafah, southern Gaza, while another Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in Khan Younis city.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 65,400 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated the enclave, leaving it uninhabitable and causing widespread starvation and disease.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, To Launch Nplug IP Remixing Platform On Story And Bring Flagship IP Onchain
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
CommentsNo comment