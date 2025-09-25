6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Venezuela
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck western Venezuela on Wednesday evening, sending tremors across several major cities in neighboring Colombia, the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) confirmed.
The seismic event was recorded at 6:21 p.m. local time (2221 GMT), with its epicenter located near the town of Mene Grande in Venezuela. The quake was strongly felt in Colombian urban centers such as Cúcuta and Bucaramanga, as well as in La Guajira and other Caribbean coastal regions close to the epicenter.
Though the quake triggered widespread alarm on both sides of the border, no casualties or structural damage have been reported so far in Venezuela’s affected areas.
Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) quickly moved to reassure the public that the earthquake did not pose any tsunami risk. The assessment, based on data from the General Maritime Directorate (Dimar), ruled out any threat to Colombia’s Caribbean coastline.
Authorities in both Venezuela and Colombia continue to monitor seismic conditions, remaining vigilant for possible aftershocks or further tremors. The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported that multiple seismic events had already been detected in Venezuela in the hours surrounding the quake.
Experts attribute the heightened seismic activity to tectonic interactions between the Caribbean and South American plates, which frequently cause earthquakes in the Colombia-Venezuela border region.
Wednesday’s tremor ranks among the most powerful recorded in the area this year, underscoring the region’s persistent seismic risks.
