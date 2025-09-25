EU Car Market Posts 5.3 Growth in August
(MENAFN) The European Union’s passenger car market experienced a notable 5.3% increase in August compared to the same month last year, with new registrations reaching 677,786 vehicles, according to figures released Thursday by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.
Across a broader European region—including the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the UK—new car sales rose 4.7% year-over-year, totaling 791,349 units in August.
Among key EU markets, Spain led the charge with a sharp 17.2% growth, followed by Germany’s moderate 5% rise. However, the Netherlands and Italy diverged from the overall positive trend, each experiencing a 2.7% decline in new car sales.
Electric vehicles remained the powerhouse behind the sector’s expansion. Battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales surged 30.2% year-on-year in August, reaching 120,797 units and representing 17.8% of total new car sales. Spain recorded a staggering 160.8% increase in BEV purchases, while Germany and France posted respective gains of 45.7% and 29.3%.
Hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs) solidified their market dominance, making up 33.9% of the EU’s new car registrations in August. HEV registrations climbed 14.1% to 229,970 units.
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) also enjoyed strong momentum, with sales up 54.5% at 70,545 units.
By contrast, sales of traditional internal combustion engine vehicles fell sharply. Petrol car registrations dropped 16.3%, holding 26.3% of the market share, while diesel registrations declined 17.5%, representing just 8.8% of total sales in August. Most EU countries recorded double-digit decreases in these segments.
This data highlights a clear shift in Europe’s automotive landscape, as electrification accelerates and conventional fuel-powered vehicles continue to lose ground.
Across a broader European region—including the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the UK—new car sales rose 4.7% year-over-year, totaling 791,349 units in August.
Among key EU markets, Spain led the charge with a sharp 17.2% growth, followed by Germany’s moderate 5% rise. However, the Netherlands and Italy diverged from the overall positive trend, each experiencing a 2.7% decline in new car sales.
Electric vehicles remained the powerhouse behind the sector’s expansion. Battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales surged 30.2% year-on-year in August, reaching 120,797 units and representing 17.8% of total new car sales. Spain recorded a staggering 160.8% increase in BEV purchases, while Germany and France posted respective gains of 45.7% and 29.3%.
Hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs) solidified their market dominance, making up 33.9% of the EU’s new car registrations in August. HEV registrations climbed 14.1% to 229,970 units.
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) also enjoyed strong momentum, with sales up 54.5% at 70,545 units.
By contrast, sales of traditional internal combustion engine vehicles fell sharply. Petrol car registrations dropped 16.3%, holding 26.3% of the market share, while diesel registrations declined 17.5%, representing just 8.8% of total sales in August. Most EU countries recorded double-digit decreases in these segments.
This data highlights a clear shift in Europe’s automotive landscape, as electrification accelerates and conventional fuel-powered vehicles continue to lose ground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment