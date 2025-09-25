Imagen Network (IMAGE) Launches Modular Hubs To Enhance Personalization In Creator Ecosystems

Reshaping Web3 communities with smart, secure tools.

Imagen Network introduces modular personalization hubs to empower creators and communities with adaptive, decentralized social engagement.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized social platform redefining AI-driven engagement, has launched modular personalization hubs designed to improve content discovery, user connectivity, and creator empowerment. These hubs introduce an adaptable structure that allows creators and communities to tailor their experiences, fostering greater inclusivity and creativity in Web3 ecosystems.By leveraging AI-driven personalization engines, the modular hubs enable Imagen Network users to refine social feeds, strengthen peer discovery, and expand creator-centric engagement. This innovation enhances the platform's ability to support scalable, decentralized interactions while reducing noise and increasing the quality of digital community building.The initiative underscores Imagen Network's long-term vision of advancing creator economies with intelligent, adaptive tools. As the ecosystem grows, modular hubs will serve as a foundation for introducing monetization features, cross-chain integrations, and enhanced transparency in content distribution. IMAGE token holders are expected to benefit from the increasing utility and adoption within these evolving ecosystems.About Imagen Network (IMAGE)Imagen Network is the world's first decentralized social ecosystem built to merge AI-driven engagement with blockchain-enabled transparency. Through personalization hubs, adaptive discovery tools, and creator-focused design, Imagen Network empowers users to connect, create, and thrive in decentralized environments.

