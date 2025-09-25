Why Kashmiri Teachers Should Back The Supreme Court's TET Ruling
By Ibn E Toota
The Supreme Court's recent ruling making the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all government school teachers has sparked debate in the valley.
But beyond brouhaha, this is an opportunity to lift education standards, secure careers, and restore public trust in schools.
For decades, J&K's hiring policies operated outside national norms. Programs like Rehbar-e-Taleem brought thousands of local youth into classrooms without requiring TET or advanced qualifications.
These jobs supported families and offered steady work, but they also created uneven teaching standards.
The numbers reflect the impact: the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) repeatedly finds children in J&K trailing the national average in reading and arithmetic. Rural districts bear the brunt, where teacher shortages and inconsistent training make the gaps sharper.
The Supreme Court's order addresses these issues while acknowledging local realities.
