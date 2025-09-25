Infinigate Expands Exclusive Partnership With Cloudflare To Include MSSP Offering In Germany

MENAFN - Pressat) With the expansion of the Cloudflare portfolio for managed service providers, Infinigate is strengthening its position as the exclusive value-added distributor for innovative security and performance solutions in the DACH region.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland, 25 September 2025. The Infinigate Group , the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in the fields of cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure, announces the exclusive expansion of its successful partnership with Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, to include managed security service provider (MSSP) business in Germany. The signed partnership agreement is currently in the final stages of negotiation and started to come into effect in mid-July 2025.

Following the recent expansion of the collaboration with Cloudflare to Austria, Switzerland, the Benelux region, France, the Nordic countries, the United Kingdom and Ireland, the focus on the MSSP business opens up further growth opportunities for the channel. With the integration of Cloudflare's MSSP portfolio, Infinigate enables its partners to offer innovative security and performance solutions from a single source.

“We are excited to broaden our partnership with Infinigate,” said Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare.“This collaboration reflects the rising global demand for secure, cloud native services delivered through trusted partners. This milestone strengthens our partner-first strategy and accelerates growth for partners and customers worldwide.”

Cloudflare's solutions address key challenges in internet and network security, including DDoS protection, web application firewall (WAF), zero trust, content delivery network (CDN), load balancing and network transparency. This enables MSPs and their customers to benefit from market-leading security, reliability and performance without the complexity of fragmented point solutions.

According to analyst firm Canalys , demand for managed services in the field of cybersecurity continues to grow at double-digit rates. Cloudflare solutions are an attractive option for managed service providers because the platform is modular, flexible and easy to integrate. The global edge infrastructure ensures fast, secure execution close to the user, while centralised management and API access enable efficient control.

Infinigate is the exclusive distributor for the Cloudflare MSSP portfolio in the DACH region. In addition to sales, channel partners have access to comprehensive value-added services, ranging from manufacturer and product presentations to enablement training, installation support and technical support. End customers and licences are conveniently managed via the Infinigate ID Connect platform.

“This programme provides our MSP partners with a powerful addition to their SASE/Zero Trust and application security offerings,” explains Alexander Loos, Head of Business Unit MSSP at Infinigate Group.”I am delighted that Cloudflare is embarking on the MSSP journey together with Infinigate and that we can offer our partners our full experience and all the added value we provide in the field of managed services.”

“Expanding our partnership with Infinigate in Germany is a game-changer for our MSPs. Together, we're not just providing solutions; we're empowering our partners to build more secure, resilient businesses for their customers. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of a safer internet, and we're excited to see the growth and innovation it will spark.” said Mark Jenkins, VP Partner Sales EMEA.

About Infinigate Group

Infinigate Group, a leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure, is distinguished by its deep technical expertise and delivers locally tailored solutions and services to SMEs and enterprises across EMEA and ANZ. Infinigate relies on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of cutting-edge solutions that drive growth for manufacturers and channel partners.

For more information, visit .

