Saiyaara To Rise And Fall: Top 10 Films And Web Series Ruling OTT This Week
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Every week, many films and TV shows are being released on OTT and are making a special place in people's hearts. So, let's find out which shows and films made it to the top 5 last week.
Which are the top 5 films
- SaiayaraThe film 'Saiyyara' features Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. This film is streaming on Netflix. It was widely watched on OTT this week, receiving 6.0 million views so far. KuliSuperstar Rajinikanth's film 'Kuli' is in the second position on the list of most-watched films on OTT. It has received 4.9 million views. Mahavatar NarasimhaThe popular animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' is streaming on Netflix. It has received 3.3 million views, securing the third position on this list. Inspector JhendeManoj Bajpayee is seen in the lead role in 'Inspector Jhende'. You can watch this film on Netflix. It has received 2.1 million views. SinnersThe film 'Sinners' is available on Jio Hotstar. It has secured the fifth position on the list with 1.2 million views.
Who are the top 5 OTT shows
- Bigg Boss 19Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' is being well-liked by people. It has secured the first position on the list of most-watched TV shows. It has received 8.2 million views. Rise and FallAshneer Grover's show 'Rise and Fall' has secured the second position on this list. It has received 5.8 million views. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is seen in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. It has secured the third position with 2.4 million views. The Great Indian Kapil ShowComedy king Kapil Sharma's show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has received 1.7 million views, securing the fourth position. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9' has secured the fifth position on this list. The show received 1.3 million views this week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment