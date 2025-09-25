OG Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan Unleashes Beast Mode In 'Ojas Gambheera' Action At Its Peak

Pawan Kalyan's OG premiere shows have kicked off with huge excitement. Fans and critics are buzzing-does the movie live up to the hype? Let's dive into the Twitter reviews and see the response so far.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's latest film OG, directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya, is creating a sensation in the Telugu states and overseas. A high-voltage gangster action drama, OG is setting records in advance bookings, with massive hype surrounding its release.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead, with Priyanka Mohan as the heroine and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Subhalekha Sudhakar play key roles. Premiere shows began on Wednesday, September 24, with packed theaters and sky-high excitement.

The moment fans have been waiting for has arrived, now it's time to see if OG lives up to the expectations and gives Pawan Kalyan another blockbuster.

The 154-minute film begins in 1940s Japan with intense war scenes. A mafia gang rises with Pawan Kalyan's support, but a powerful villain threatens their empire. The first half focuses on the mystery surrounding a secret container, building suspense and setting the stage for high-voltage action and drama.

Hit kottesam ♥️ #OG twitter/Cn2wsdfnJr

- Supreme PawanKalyan FC (@SupremePSPK) September 24, 2025

Pawan Kalyan's action scenes are goosebump-inducing, with a stylish and powerful entry that excites fans. While the love scenes slightly slow the pace, the film regains momentum as tension rises. Emraan Hashmi's impactful entry before the interval adds intensity, setting the stage for a gripping second half.

The interval fight is terrific, with Pawan Kalyan unleashing a bloodbath that lives up to the massive hype. The first half stands out with powerful elevation scenes and Thaman's electrifying BGM. It's a career-best interval sequence for Pawan, leaving fans thrilled and setting high expectations for the second half.

The second half opens with emotional flashbacks and intense face-offs between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. Though it has a few dull moments, the technical brilliance stands out, especially in visuals and background score. Overall, the film delivers a powerful first half, while the second half feels comparatively average but still engaging.