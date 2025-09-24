Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Annual Report To Shareholders

During FY25, Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) advanced its Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California and the 100% owned Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales. Key outcomes included high-grade antimony results at Mojave, regulatory progress culminating in drilling approvals at El Campo (REE), a successful downhole EM program at Tottenham that defined new drill targets, a capital raise to fund field programs, and completion of an OTCQB listing to broaden U.S. investor access. *To view the Annual Report, please visit: -p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">

