Octane11 Integrates With Linkedin's Company Intelligence API, Bringing New Transparency To B2B Marketers
September 24, 2025, NEW YORK – Octane11 now integrates with LinkedIn's new Company Intelligence API , bringing new attribution and analytics to B2B marketers. In pre-release testing, Octane11 compared match rates, engagement metrics, and cost before and after the availability of the new Company Intelligence API. On average, customers saw a 3x increase in account visibility and 4.4x increase in target accounts engaged.
“This new integration gives Octane11 clients a clear view of LinkedIn's full business impact, revealing more than 2x the pipeline and revenue influence than they could measure before,” commented Dan Rosenberg, Founder & CEO of Octane11.“We're also seeing huge improvements in other key metrics like cost per engagement and overall reach.”
In addition to Octane11's independent analysis, LinkedIn cited the following results from tests across all LinkedIn and B2B Attribution & Analytics Partners. Customers found:
287% more companies reached
75% more MQLs influenced
96% more SQLs influenced
43% decrease in cost per acquisition
“The new Company Intelligence API has given us a step-change in visibility,” commented Lynn Tornabene, CMO/CPO at Anteriad, an Octane11 customer.“We've seen dramatic increases in target account reach and engagement, as well as more opportunities influenced by LinkedIn Ads. It's exciting to have this level of clarity on LinkedIn's impact.”
To get started, contact Octane11 at [email protected] .
