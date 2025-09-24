Defensenewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc.'S (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Rapidsx(TM) Targets REE Bottlenecks With Scalable Solution

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) is positioned as the Trump administration is developing a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the nation's critical minerals production and reduce Chinese market control through guaranteed minimum pricing for domestic rare earth producers. The company“stands uniquely positioned to capitalize on this initiative through its revolutionary RapidSX(TM) technology, which addresses critical bottlenecks in rare earth element separation and processing. A recent article discussing this reads,“The company's flagship RapidSX technology represents a breakthrough in rare earth element separation, offering significant advantages over conventional processing methods. The RapidSX technology platform has been demonstrated to process REEs at least three times faster than a similar CSX plant with the same product throughput, resulting in a significantly smaller physical footprint.”

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent strategic metals complexes (“SMCs”) in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at .

