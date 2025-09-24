Baker Hughes Enhances Cordanttm Industrial Software With Integrated AI, Enhanced Usability For Asset Performance Management And Process Optimization



Expands hybrid AI + physics analytics for deeper, plant-wide insights and proactive decision making

Persona-based workspaces and multilingual support streamline collaboration and reduce onboarding time Collaborative modeling and strategy tools accelerate deployment and improve operational outcomes

MILAN, Italy, September 24, 2025 /3BL/ - Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, announced a major update to CordantTM (Release 25.2.1), introducing powerful new capabilities across its Asset Performance Management (APM) and Process Optimization (PO) offerings. The newest release builds on Cordant's modular, AI-powered foundation to deliver deeper insights, faster decision-making and seamless cross-functional collaboration across energy and industrial operations.

CordantTM enhances operational efficiency and enterprise-wide value realization by removing siloes, connecting data across domains to deliver a unified solution experience. By integrating advanced hybrid AI + physics analytics, simulation environments, and persona-based workspaces with improved governance and multilingual support, the release helps customers reduce risk, drive reliability and accelerate strategy execution across assets and processes.

“This release is a significant step forward in helping our energy and industrial customers unify their data, teams and insights,” said Aravind Yarlagadda, senior vice president of Industrial Solutions, Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.“With Cordant 25.2.1, we are giving customers the tools to break down silos, reduce complexity, and optimize outcomes – whether they're focused on asset health, process performance or strategic operations planning.”

Customer-centric enhancements in Cordant 25.2.1

Deeper AI-powered insights: Expanded hybrid AI + physics-based analytics deliver broader equipment coverage and predictive failure detection across turbines, compressors, pumps and more. A new AI Assistant for Work Management accelerates case resolution and boosts productivity.

More intelligent asset performance management: Unified visibility and actionable insights across health and strategy domains, supported by seamless collaboration tools, role-based access and structured evidence tracking.

Improved productivity: New persona-based workspaces and multilingual support in over 20 languages help reduce onboarding time and improve efficiency across global teams. An integrated, searchable user guide accelerates onboarding, reduces support requests, and ensures users can find help when they need it.

Faster strategy execution: Collaborative modeling tools, component strategy management and "calculated criticality" prioritization enable faster, more impactful asset and defect management decisions

Advanced process simulation and performance optimization: A redesigned simulation environment supports profile-based modeling and real-time collaborative workflows, improving accuracy, reducing costs, and increasing agility across process operations. Enhanced governance and support: Unified communications, real-time system transparency, AI-enabled work assistance and enhanced notification and access control tools improve user trust, case resolution speed and overall operational control.

CordantTM is a modular, AI-enabled industrial enterprise solution that optimizes assets, processes, and energy use at scale. Acting as a digital thread across operations, CordantTM automates decision-making, enhances reliability, and supports sustainability - elevating operational data from plant-level tools to strategic, enterprise-wide impact.

With a 100-year heritage of energy innovation, Baker Hughes is integrating digital solutions such as CordantTM with the company's proven technologies to help customers achieve greater efficiency, extend asset life, and maximize returns. Learn more about the company's end-to-end digital portfolio here .

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes .

