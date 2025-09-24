Big Data As A Service (Bdaas) Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market has experienced significant expansion over the past few years. The market, adding from $29.01 billion in 2024, is predicted to escalate to $36.65 billion in 2025, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. The flourishing growth during the historical period is primarily driven by expanding internet usage, escalating adoption of cloud computing, progressive digitalization of records, increase in data volume, and a surge in the incorporation of the internet of things.

The market size for Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) is predicted to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years, with projections suggesting a surge to $92.40 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.0%. This growth during the forecasted period can be ascribed to multiple factors like the escalating demand for analytics that are ready for generative AI, increasing requirement for real-time data analytics, mounting calls for hybrid cloud deployments, an enhanced dependence on advanced analytics, and a surging acceptance of cloud-based solutions. The forecasted period will witness major market trends such as progress in cloud-based big data service platforms, the interfusion of AI and machine learning with BDaaS, technological advancements in real-time data analytics, strides made in IoT-enabled big data solutions and the amalgamation of BDaaS with existing IT infrastructure.

Download a free sample of the big data as a service (bdaas) market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market?

The expected surge in the big data as a service (BDaaS) market growth is heavily linked to the growing implementation of cloud-based solutions. These solutions typically encompass software or services facilitated through the internet, making data and application storage, access, and management remotely possible. As the demand for remote work and collaboration escalates, cloud-based solutions have become increasingly paramount, enabling individuals to access and operate data and applications securely from any location, thereby enriching productivity and business continuity. BDaaS aids these cloud-based solutions by making it viable for organizations to handle and scrutinize vast data quantities in the cloud, thereby enhancing operational effectiveness, decision-making, and adaptability without necessitating massive IT investments. For example, AAG IT Services, a UK-based IT firm, reported in January 2025 that in 2022, 89% of probed organizations employed multi-cloud solutions for their storage and workload requirements. Only a mere 9% used a single public cloud, while 2% depended on a singular private cloud. Hence, it can be inferred that the accelerating incorporation of cloud-based solutions is fueling the expansion of the big data as a service (BDaaS) market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market?

Major players in the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Google LLC

. Microsoft Corporation

. Alibaba Cloud US LLC

. Tencent Cloud Computing (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

. Accenture Plc

. IBM Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. SAP SE

. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

. WIPRO LIMITED

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market?

Leading firms in the big data as a service (BDaaS) market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions, such as data ingestion pipelines. These pipelines are designed to effectively amass, process, and merge vast quantities of data from various sources for instantaneous analytics and decision-making. In essence, a data ingestion pipeline is a structure or system that amalgamates and processes information from several sources to a central storage or analytics platform. This allows organizations to manage enormous amounts of structured and unstructured data for analysis, reporting or machine learning more effectively. For instance, FactSet Research Systems Inc., an American capital market company, unveiled a data as a service (DaaS) solution in October 2024 aimed at optimizing data management in the financial sector. This solution promotes centralization of various data sources and automates tasks that consume a lot of time, such as data ingestion and cleansing. It improves the quality of data, decreases the expense of operations, and hastens the generation of insights for intelligent decision-making. It's specifically crafted for the financial services sector, facilitating effortless integration, risk reduction, and quicker access to dependable data for better business results.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Growth

The big data as a service (BDAAS) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Solution: Hadoop-As-A-service, Data-As-A-service, Data Analytics As-A-service

2) By Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Government, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hadoop-As-A-Service: Cluster Management, Data Storage, Processing And Compute

2) By Data-As-A-Service: Data Integration, Data Storage, Data Governance

3) By Data Analytics-As-A-Service: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics

View the full big data as a service (bdaas) market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Global Market Report 2025. It is believed that the quickest growing region in this market will be Asia-Pacific. The report covers numerous areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Big Data And Analytics Services Global Market Report 2025

report/big-data-and-analytics-services-global-market-report

Big Data Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025

report/big-data-infrastructure-global-market-report

Data Warehouse As A Service Global Market Report 2025

report/data-warehouse-as-a-service-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.