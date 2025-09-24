The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Micro-Learning Nugget Market: Key Opportunities, Trends, and Challenges

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Micro-Learning Nugget Market Through 2025?

The expansion of the market size of micro-learning nuggets, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has been explosive in recent times. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%, the market is set to flourish from $1.78 billion in 2024 to $2.22 billion in 2025. This substantial growth in the historical period can be ascribed to various factors such as the surge in demand for tailored employee training, mounting endorsement of distant learning platforms, an increase in initiatives for workforce upskilling, the necessity for swift knowledge retention, and intra-workflow incorporation of learning.

There is an anticipated surge in the size of the AI-infused micro-learning nugget market in the coming years. It is projected to escalate to $5.20 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 23.8%. The growth in the predicted timeframe can be linked to the expansion of skill-oriented corporate training programs, emphasis on immediate learning solutions, an increased focus on continuous professional progress, a rise in the adoption of digital learning worldwide, and an intensifying focus on employee training. Key trends in the predicted period include progress in adaptive learning algorithms, novel concepts in interactive and immersive content, advancements in voice and video-based micro-learning, research and advances in real-time performance feedback, and the merging of artificial intelligence with augmented and virtual reality.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-powered micro-learning nugget market report:



What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Micro-Learning Nugget Market?

The rising utilization of digital learning tools is projected to accelerate the expansion of the market for micro-learning nuggets powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These solutions, grounded in technology, offer, bolster, and enhance learning or training experiences through digital or web-based platforms. The use of these digital learning solutions is climbing due to the convenience they offer, granting learners access to personalized educational content at any time or place. Micro-learning nuggets, powered by AI, improve upon these digital learning tools by providing customized, compact content, making them the perfect fit for learners on the move and busy professionals. They improve knowledge retention by offering adaptive, context-aware learning experiences, resulting in increased engagement and overall skills enhancement. For example, as per Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, in January 2024, 30% of internet users aged 16 to 74 have utilized online learning materials or courses, showing an increase from 28% in 2022. Hence, the rising adoption of digital learning solutions is fueling the growth of the market for AI-powered micro-learning nuggets.

Which Players Dominate The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Micro-Learning Nugget Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Micro-Learning Nugget Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Whatfix Inc.

. Docebo Inc.

. 360Learning SAS

. Sana Labs AB

. Disprz

. Axonify Inc.

. Qstream Inc.

. Tovuti Inc.

. Elucidat Ltd.

. Virti Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Micro-Learning Nugget Industry?

Firms at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) infused micro-learning nugget sector are prioritizing the creation of sophisticated solutions, such as generative AI-curated personalized learning trajectories, aimed at enhancing engagement, improving skill acquisition, and minimizing learning deficits and time to proficiency. These AI-generated personalized study plans are smart systems that autonomously design customized educational paths by carefully selecting and arranging micro-learning nuggets that match a learner's professional ambitions, current abilities, and areas for knowledge improvement. To illustrate, Udemy Inc., an American e-learning firm, unveiled an array of generative AI-inclusive solutions in February 2024, such as the Udemy AI Learning Assistant, Udemy AI Skills Mapping, and a slew of upgrades specifically for content creators and tutors. The Udemy AI learning assistant is powered by an AI mechanism that offers personalized, easily accessible micro-learning by suggesting suitable courses, creating succinct content abstracts, and dispenses custom advice to learners. It elevates learning productivity by enabling learners to concentrate on the most pertinent sections of a course, aids instructors in maintaining learner engagement on a wide scale, and bolsters comprehensive learning results through contextualized guidance.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Micro-Learning Nugget Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered micro-learning nugget market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Corporate Training, Academic Learning, Skill Development, Compliance Training, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Enterprises, Educational Institutions, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Learning Management System Software, Content Creation Software, Analytics And Reporting Software, Virtual Classroom Software, Collaboration And Communication Software

2) By Services: Professional Training Services, Educational Consultation Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Custom Content Development Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-powered micro-learning nugget market report:



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Micro-Learning Nugget Market?

In the 2025 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Micro-Learning Nugget Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region. It is also projected that the fastest growing region would be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Micro-Learning Nugget Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai Based Personalization Global Market Report 2025

report/artificial-intelligence-ai-based-personalization-global-market-report

Personalized Learning Global Market Report 2025

report/personalized-learning-global-market-report

Ai Powered Personal Finance Management Global Market Report 2025

report/ai-powered-personal-finance-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.