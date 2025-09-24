Kuwait Amir Rep. Addresses UNGA 80Th Session
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated Annalena Baerbock on being elected as President of the 80th UNGA Session, extolling efforts made by the outgoing president Philemon Yang during his tenure.
He commended the constructive endeavors of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to maintain international peace and security amid accelerated global changes.
His Highness the Crown Prince said UN Secretary General launched the UN80 Initiative, which is compatible with reform efforts aiming to boost the UN efficacy to be able to face future threats and challenges.
"When speaking about reforms within the framework of a multilateral international system, reforming the UN must be on the top of these priorities.
"And we are fully convinced that there is a necessity to make reforms which consolidate just principles, transparency and credibility without double standards policies.
"This will strengthen the Security Council to confront contemporary threats for a structure that mirrors the world in which we live," His Highness the Crown Prince highlighted.
In the same vein, Kuwait is honored to preside over the current (45th) GCC Supreme Council, reiterating "our" firm resolve to carry on this blessed path, strengthen the strategic partnership with regional and international organizations and achieve desired goals, as the bloc proved being a cornerstone of stability and prosperity in the region, His Highness noted. His Highness also renewed the Council's solidarity with member state Qatar in the aftermath of the recent Israeli attack on its territory.
On the Middle East situation, His Highness said the region has been witnessing serious escalation of Israeli occupation military operations against the brotherly Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip and the remaining parts of Palestine, including Jerusalem and the West Bank, His Highness the Crown Prince said.
These military operations, along the two-year long "collective punishment" of the Palestinian people, run counter to religion, law, and humanity, and claimed the lives of tens of thousands, most of whom are children and women, while using starvation as a tool of war undermine the pursue of peace in the region, which could only be achieved by the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the borders of June 4, 1967, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, His Highness stressed.
Kuwait welcomes the recognition of the State of Palestine by many countries over the past year, and urges other countries to take similar steps, His Highness said, adding that Kuwait will keep backing Palestinians' rights, referring to Kuwait's supportive stances, especially to UNRWA.
His Highness also voiced Kuwait support to the sovereignty of both Syria and Lebanon, as well as best wishes for their future prosperity, while pointing out to Kuwait's "concern" over the security situations in Libya, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia. His Highness voiced Kuwait's full support to all ongoing regional and international initiatives in a manner that leads to political solutions for such files.
His Highness renewed the call for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take serious confidence-building measures to restart a dialogue based on mutual respect for states' sovereignty, and non-interference in their internal affairs.
His Highness the Crown Prince said Kuwait Vision 2035 aims to transform Kuwait into a financial, commercial and cultural hub, highlighting at the same time the role of Kuwaiti youth and women in this regard.
The State of Kuwait looks forward to working with developing and least developed countries to achieve global development since the establishment of the country's Fund for Arab Economic Development in 1961, extending hand to 107 countries, His Highness concluded. (end)
