Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Digital Commerce Fraud Shield Market Size, Competitive Landscape And Analysis

How Large Will The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Digital Commerce Fraud Shield Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of the artificial intelligence (AI) based digital commerce fraud shield. The market is projected to increase from $6.84 billion in 2024 to $8.51 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The growth witnessed during the historic period can be traced back to surging online transactions, enhanced awareness about the security of transactions, an augmented requirement for identity authentication in financial services, an amplified focus on minimizing chargebacks, and a mounting preference for digital payments among consumers.

The AI-enabled digital commerce fraud protection market is predicted to exhibit significant expansion in the coming years, swelling to a value of $20.04 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 23.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecasted timeframe can be associated with several factors such as increasing requirement for monitoring transactions in real-time, an escalating count of online retail platforms, heightened focus on customer loyalty and trust, growing demand for safeguarding high-value transactions and a sharpening emphasis on the security of omni-channel transactions. Key expected trends during this period encompass advancements in layered security infrastructures, breakthroughs in amalgamated fraud detection models, developments in identity confirmation workflows, implementation of geolocation-centric security protocols, and innovative methods in fraud risk scoring models.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Digital Commerce Fraud Shield Market Landscape?

The boom in e-commerce platforms is forecasted to accelerate the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital commerce fraud shield market. These platforms encompass digital marketplaces and online retail outlets that facilitate the transaction of goods and services over the internet. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms is mostly attributable to the rise in internet penetration, which gives more people the ability to access online stores, compare products, and conveniently shop from any location. AI-powered digital commerce fraud shields assist these platforms by identifying and stopping fraudulent transactions in real time, protecting customer confidence, mitigating financial losses, and guaranteeing a safe and smooth shopping experience. For instance, in August 2025, the U.S. Census Bureau, a governmental organization in the United States, reported that US retail e-commerce sales for the second quarter of 2025 escalated to $292.9 billion, a 6.2 percent increase from the first quarter. In the second quarter of 2025, e-commerce spiked by 5.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024, whereas overall retail sales rose by 3.8 percent during the identical period. Hence, the burgeoning e-commerce platforms are fuelling the growth of the AI-powered digital commerce fraud shield market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Digital Commerce Fraud Shield Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Digital Commerce Fraud Shield Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Stripe Inc.

. LexisNexis Risk Solutions

. ACI Worldwide Inc.

. Fair Isaac Corporation

. CyberSource Corporation

. Riskified Ltd.

. Accertify Inc.

. Forter Ltd.

. Feedzai Inc.

. Signifyd Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Digital Commerce Fraud Shield Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the AI-driven digital commerce fraud protection market are concentrating on creating advanced solutions like AI-fueled fraud detection systems to identify and thwart fraudulent transactions instantly. These AI anti-fraud systems are software that employs AI to inspect transactions, identify odd patterns and halt fraud, which contributes to lowering monetary losses, decreasing Invalid rejections, and establishing consumer confidence in online shopping. For example, in March 2025, Riskified Ltd., an American company offering e-commerce fraud and risk intelligence services, introduced Adaptive Checkout, an AI-enabled fraud prevention system devised to optimize e-commerce conversion rates by intelligently adapting each checkout process based on the transaction's individual risk profile and customer's shopping history. It leverages AI to minimise false declines by applying selective verification processes (like CVV, OTP, or 3DS) only for transactions with high risk, while enabling low-risk customers to checkout seamlessly. This strategy aids merchants in approving more legitimate transactions, blocking fraud efficiently, and enhancing revenues, evidenced by clients like TickPick. Therefore, Adaptive Checkout harmonizes fraud prevention with maximising approvals to stimulate e-commerce expansion.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Digital Commerce Fraud Shield Market

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital commerce fraud shield market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Payment Fraud Detection, Account Takeover Protection, Identity Verification, Chargeback Prevention, Other Applications

5) By End-User: E-Commerce, Retail, Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Travel And Hospitality, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Fraud Detection And Prevention, Risk And Compliance Management, Identity Verification And Authentication, Behavioral Analytics, Payment Fraud Monitoring, Dashboard And Reporting Tools

2) By Services: Professional Services, Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration, Training and Support Services, Managed Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Digital Commerce Fraud Shield Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-based digital commerce fraud protection. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth rate in the predicted period. The report encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

