Employing Public Records To Uncover CCP United Front Networks In Taiwan's Temples
This report , written by GTI Research Fellow Benjamin Sando, is the first public report to employ Sayari database software, which compiles corporate public records in a searchable format, to reveal Chinese Communist Party United Front Networks in Taiwan's temples.
Among the revelations contained in the report are:
-
Unlawful Influence Positions : A Taiwanese national suspected of violating Taiwan's Cross-Strait Act by serving as a member of the Quanzhou CPPCC (中國人民政治協商會議).
Lucrative Cross-Strait Religious Tours : An incentive scheme through which the vice-chairman of one of Taiwan's most powerful temples-Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮)-earns profits by bringing Taiwanese Mazu believers to a Mazu Cultural Park he helped develop in Tianjin, China.
Temple Donations by PRC-connected Taiwanese : An overseas Taiwanese businessperson -representing a firm carrying out contracts for the PRC government-distributing NTD 300,000 in cash to Taiwanese citizens at a Jenn Lann Temple event.
Download the report here .
