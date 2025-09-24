MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Global Taiwan Institute (GTI) is pleased to announce the publication of a new occasional report titled Employing Public Records to Uncover CCP United Front Networks in Taiwan's Temples.

This report , written by GTI Research Fellow Benjamin Sando, is the first public report to employ Sayari database software, which compiles corporate public records in a searchable format, to reveal Chinese Communist Party United Front Networks in Taiwan's temples.

Among the revelations contained in the report are:



Unlawful Influence Positions : A Taiwanese national suspected of violating Taiwan's Cross-Strait Act by serving as a member of the Quanzhou CPPCC (中國人民政治協商會議).

Lucrative Cross-Strait Religious Tours : An incentive scheme through which the vice-chairman of one of Taiwan's most powerful temples-Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮)-earns profits by bringing Taiwanese Mazu believers to a Mazu Cultural Park he helped develop in Tianjin, China. Temple Donations by PRC-connected Taiwanese : An overseas Taiwanese businessperson -representing a firm carrying out contracts for the PRC government-distributing NTD 300,000 in cash to Taiwanese citizens at a Jenn Lann Temple event.

Download the report here .

