A Life-Changing Guide To True Transformation

Through a journey of mind renewal and discipleship in Christ, Caprice discovered not only her healing, but also her true identity as a new creation in Him.

For years, Caprice Scott lived in pain-crippled by the weight of childhood trauma, emotional scars, and physical illness so severe that by 2019 she was bedridden and told there was no way forward. But God had other plans.

Unlike traditional devotionals, As One is a structured program designed to help believers go beyond surface-level faith and experience the fullness of life promised in Scripture. It equips readers to:



Understand who they are in Christ and walk in that identity.

Recognize the impact of their thoughts and words-and align them with God's Word for healing.

Replace fear and doubt with peace, authority, and confidence. Encounter God's love in a deeply personal way.

Pastors and leaders are calling As One“life-changing,”“divinely inspired,” and“a resource for every believer.” One reviewer shared,“This program helped me reinforce the truth of who I am in Jesus... Caprice's teaching style connected me with God tangibly as my loving Father.”

Caprice's story is proof that God still heals, restores, and transforms. As One invites readers to embrace that same reality-discovering the power of living reconciled to God, whole in spirit, soul, and body.

About the Author

Caprice Scott is a Certified Life Coach Minister with a background in brain retraining and faith-based applications. After surviving years of trauma and illness, she experienced God's miraculous healing in 2019. Today, she equips others to walk in wholeness through discipleship and mind renewal in Christ. She lives in Colorado with her husband Richard and their three cats: Winnie, Roo, and Zoe.

As One is available now in paperback and eBook formats:







Special Offer: The eBook is just $0.99 from September 20 – 27, 2025 on all major platforms.

If you've longed to silence fear, uproot doubt, and step into your identity in Christ, As One is your invitation. Don't just read about transformation-live it. Begin your journey today and discover what it means to be whole, healed, and truly As One with Him.