DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Caldwell Trust Company Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
What happened?
Caldwell Trust Company is a Florida-licensed trust firm that provides fiduciary solutions, including asset management, trustee services, and financial planning, to personal and corporate clients.
On or around September 4, 2025, Caldwell discovered that an unauthorized individual had accessed its computer network and viewed certain files. An investigation revealed that these files may have contained personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, and driver's license numbers.
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach letter from Caldwell, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Caldwell data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: ...
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.
