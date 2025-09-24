Bitget Wallet And Spindl Partner To Tackle Web3's Discovery Problem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitget Wallet joins the Spindl ads network to pilot wallet-native attribution, linking project discovery with verifiable onchain engagement in growing Web3 user base





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has partnered with Spindl, a Web3 growth platform, to address one of the sector's enduring challenges: how onchain applications are discovered by users and how engagement is measured across chains.

In Web3, user journeys can be fragmented across protocols and wallets, leaving projects with little clarity on how people actually find and interact with them. Traditional Web2 attribution models focus on clicks and impressions, but often fail to capture meaningful outcomes. Spindl links outreach to verifiable onchain actions, providing a transparent way to assess whether discovery efforts translate into usage. By embedding Spindl's placements into its Discover feature, Bitget Wallet is piloting wallet-native attribution at scale, testing how self-custodial environments can serve as distribution layers for Web3 projects.

Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer of Bitget Wallet , said: "For years, the industry has lacked reliable ways to measure how users actually engage with Web3 projects. Partnering with Spindl helps address this gap by connecting discovery with verifiable outcomes onchain. Wallets are often the first point of contact for millions of new users, which makes solving this challenge essential for the next phase of adoption."

Antonio García Martínez, Founder of Spindl , said: "The discovery problem has always been one of Web3's weak points. Spindl leverages the blockchain as a marketing database to help onchain builders find their users and connect users with apps they're interested in. Working with Bitget Wallet allows us to test this at scale, particularly in Asia where user adoption is accelerating."

The partnership reflects Spindl's role within the onchain ecosystem following its acquisition by Base, while giving Bitget Wallet a way to test how attribution can be integrated into self-custodial environments. Bitget Wallet also expects to expand collaboration with Base, helping projects reach audiences in one of Web3's fastest-growing regions.

For more information, please visit Bitget Wallet and Spindl official channels.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For more information, visit: | Telegra | YouTub | LinkedI | TikTo | Discor | Faceboo



For media inquiries, contact ...

About Spindl

An onchain growth platform that aims to create a transparent and permissionless ads marketplace for everyone. It offers full-funnel attribution and analytics by connecting offchain and onchain data, allowing advertisers to measure the user journey from a click to an onchain event and pay only for performance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at