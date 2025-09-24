Ford Recalls Over 115,000 F-Series Trucks Due To Loss Of Steering Control Concerns
Ford Motor Co. (F) is recalling 115,539 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns regarding loss of steering control, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.
The recall includes certain model year 2020-2021 F-250, F-350, and F-450 trucks. According to the regulator, the steering column's upper shaft may detach from the column, resulting in a loss of steering control and an increased risk of a crash.
As for a solution, dealers will inspect the steering column and repair or replace the upper shaft as necessary, it said. The customer will not be charged for the fix. The final remedy is expected to be available by December 2025, the regulator added
Ford shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday morning at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford remained within the 'bearish' territory, while message volume remained at 'normal' levels.F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:09 a.m. ET on Sept. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
According to the NHTSA filing, Ford's team reviewed supplier process and maintenance records to determine the recall population. The vehicles affected by the recall were built between Feb. 19, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020, at the Kentucky Truck Plant.
The regulator stated that Ford is aware of seven warranty claims, three field reports, and four customer call hotline reports, all of which are likely related to the concerns as of September 11. However, the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the condition, it added.
Ford stock is up approximately 19% this year and over 8% in the past 12 months.
Read also: Acadia Healthcare Stock Surges After Activist Hedge Fund Reportedly Seeks Board Revamp
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment