Ford Recalls Over 115,000 F-Series Trucks Due To Loss Of Steering Control Concerns

Ford Motor Co. (F) is recalling 115,539 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns regarding loss of steering control, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The recall includes certain model year 2020-2021 F-250, F-350, and F-450 trucks. According to the regulator, the steering column's upper shaft may detach from the column, resulting in a loss of steering control and an increased risk of a crash.

As for a solution, dealers will inspect the steering column and repair or replace the upper shaft as necessary, it said. The customer will not be charged for the fix. The final remedy is expected to be available by December 2025, the regulator added

Ford shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday morning at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford remained within the 'bearish' territory, while message volume remained at 'normal' levels.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:09 a.m. ET on Sept. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

According to the NHTSA filing, Ford's team reviewed supplier process and maintenance records to determine the recall population. The vehicles affected by the recall were built between Feb. 19, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020, at the Kentucky Truck Plant.

The regulator stated that Ford is aware of seven warranty claims, three field reports, and four customer call hotline reports, all of which are likely related to the concerns as of September 11. However, the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the condition, it added.

Ford stock is up approximately 19% this year and over 8% in the past 12 months.

