Sabarimala Temple Control: Suresh Gopi Says Uniform Civil Code Should Be National Framework
Kottayam (Kerala): Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum Suresh Gopi has sparked fresh debate by connecting the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to a potential national framework for temple administration, including the prestigious Sabarimala shrine. Speaking at an outreach programme, Suresh Gopi outlined his vision for structured religious institution governance under the UCC. The Minister argued that the UCC would create opportunities for systematic regulation of religious institutions across the country. Sabarimala has been in the news recently after Kerala government hosted a Global Ayyappa Sangamam, while the Sangh Parivar organised a Sabarimala Protection event.
"The moment UCC comes into being, it will pave the path for what is needed by different communities. If a dedicated Devaswom department is set up, then such matters can be regulated. No one can say this will not happen. And it's not just Sabarimala -- there are many other temples of a similar kind," Suresh Gopi told participants at the programme. He suggested that this structured approach could eventually encompass Sabarimala along with numerous other temples across India. When questioned specifically about Sabarimala's future under the UCC, Gopi indicated that it would serve as the foundational law, potentially leading to a national administrative system for temples. He suggested possibilities such as a 'Hindu Religious Consortium' or 'Hindu Religious Administration' to oversee temple management nationwide.
Suresh Gopi Promises AIIMS Will Come to Kerala
Beyond religious administration, Suresh Gopi emphasised the urgent need for establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala, positioning it as a transformative development for the state. "If AIIMS comes to the State, it will be a turning point for Kerala. If I cannot ensure it, I will not come back to seek votes," Gopi declared, underscoring his commitment to the project. He stressed that state government cooperation would be crucial for this initiative's success. The Minister revealed that he had personally approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Cliff House, proposing land allocation in Alappuzha for the medical institution. He specifically mentioned the availability of 300 acres of Udaya Studio land along with an additional 300 acres in the vicinity.
Suresh Gopi's linkage of the UCC to temple administration represents a significant policy position that could influence future discourse on religious governance in India. As the debate around the UCC continues at the national level, such specific applications to regional religious institutions add new dimensions to the ongoing discussions.
