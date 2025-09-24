AMAZE TO ACQUIRE THE FOOD CHANNEL, EXPANDING CULINARY CREATOR NETWORK

SEPTEMBER 24, 2025 8:30 AM EDT Download as PDF

AMAZE'S NEXT-GENERATION E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TO POWER THE FOOD CHANNEL INTO A GLOBAL FOOD AND BEVERAGE CREATOR ECOSYSTEM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced it has signed a letter of intent to acquire all of the assets of The Food Channel®, a prominent digital platform dedicated to culinary content and inspiration. The companies expect to complete a definitive asset purchase agreement within the coming weeks, at which time The Food Channel will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Amaze Holdings, Inc.

The acquisition will allow Amaze to combine its own network of food creators with The Food Channel's assets to power a next-generation social commerce and entertainment platform. Amaze will provide The Food Channel's roster of content creators with access to its full suite of e-commerce and merchandising solutions, helping them grow their fan bases and build sustainable businesses.

“Working with The Food Channel allows us to reach a new subset of creators in a market that has quickly become one of the most popular on social media,” said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze Holdings, Inc.“As we continue to solidify our position as the leading e-commerce solution for creators, we're excited to welcome an established group of culinary creators to the platform and elevate their content for both new and returning audiences.”

Once the acquisition is complete, Amaze and The Food Channel team will roll out a refreshed fan experience along with new social media and commerce tools that will power The Food Channel's growth and enable global distribution. This evolution will also bring a new form of entertainment to millions of people passionate about food & beverage experience and preparation.

Founded as a print publication in 1989, The Food Channel transitioned online in 1993 and later joined the USA Today network in 2017 to expand its reach. With over three decades of culinary leadership, The Food Channel has continuously adapted to new mediums and platforms, making it easy for food enthusiasts to indulge in their passion and explore the many ways food intersects with life.“As the value of the creator economy grows, Amaze is the trusted partner to ensure each of our creators have solutions that help scale their unique businesses,” said Greg O'Connor, Managing Partner of The Food Channel.“We are committed to embracing the creator economy, and Amaze is a clear leader in putting creators first.”

Bob Noble, Founder of The Food Channel, added,“We spent years building the site through innumerable changes - integrating it with social media, added video, and creating a respected site for food trends and insights. We look forward to seeing The Food Channel further evolve into a place for our content creators to have a true channel to their audience.”Amaze simplified the process for creators to design, sell, and produce merchandise with its integrated suite of solutions.

For investor information, please contact ...r press inquiries, please contact ...out Amaze:Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to“sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at

About The Food Channel:The Food Channel has been a trusted source for food & beverage enthusiasts since 1989. The company built a loyal following by offering consumers informative recipes, articles and videos about food and culture, and providing a platform where content-makers can share their food-related content. The company is transforming into a platform to enable food & beverage creators and influencers to monetize their audiences, and adding e-commerce, online culinary classes, virtual cooking events, and culinary travel experiences.

Released September 24, 2025

