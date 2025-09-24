TNF Pharmaceuticals Stock More Than Doubles After Announcing Name Change To Represent Pivot Into Quantum-Class Computing
TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TNFA) announced on Wednesday that it has changed its corporate name to Q/C Technologies and will begin trading under a new ticker on the Nasdaq Capital Market starting Thursday.
TNF Pharmaceuticals stated that no action is required from current shareholders regarding the name change. The firm noted that the new name represents the company's recent strategic pivot into quantum-class computing. The company has exclusive global rights to LightSolver's light-speed laser processing unit (LPU), a light and laser-based computing system for application in the cryptocurrency vertical.
Following the announcement, TNFA shares surged by over 101% by the afternoon of Wednesday.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment