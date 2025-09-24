Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TNF Pharmaceuticals Stock More Than Doubles After Announcing Name Change To Represent Pivot Into Quantum-Class Computing

2025-09-24 03:18:05
TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TNFA) announced on Wednesday that it has changed its corporate name to Q/C Technologies and will begin trading under a new ticker on the Nasdaq Capital Market starting Thursday.

TNF Pharmaceuticals stated that no action is required from current shareholders regarding the name change. The firm noted that the new name represents the company's recent strategic pivot into quantum-class computing. The company has exclusive global rights to LightSolver's light-speed laser processing unit (LPU), a light and laser-based computing system for application in the cryptocurrency vertical.

Following the announcement, TNFA shares surged by over 101% by the afternoon of Wednesday.

