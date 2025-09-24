Water Tower Research Publishes Initiation Of Coverage Report On SOL Strategies, Inc.,“Taking Solana To The Next Level”

September 24, 2025, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research ( ) has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on SOL Strategies, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKE) titled,“Taking Solana to the Next Level”. The report can be accessed here .

Sol Strategies, Inc. is an investment company. The firm is focused on the Solana ecosystem, which provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable decentralized finance. The company was founded on October 1, 2002, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Its DAT++ strategy enables institutional blockchain participation and embodies the company's catchphrase,“Solana Grows, We Win. It's That Simple.”

SOL Strategies' comparables have a median P/S of while SOL trades at a 32% discount of 7.9x.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing investor engagement through research-driven communications. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

