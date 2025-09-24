Advanced Media Technologies Secures Exclusive Distribution Rights For PCT International Product Line

Strategic Partnership Ensures Continuity and Enhanced Service for Telecommunications Industry Customers

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), a leading value-added reseller and provider of technical services in the telecommunications sector, today announced it has secured exclusive distribution rights for PCT International's complete line of coaxial cables, connectors and connectivity solutions throughout North America. This agreement follows the acquisition of PCT International's assets by a third party and ensures seamless continuity for telecommunications customers, offering enhanced service and support capabilities.Proven Product PortfolioFor more than 28 years, PCT International has delivered a trusted portfolio of high-quality coaxial cables and connectivity solutions, widely adopted by major telecommunications operators across the globe. Customers will continue to benefit from the company's patented products, which retain their original technical specifications, compliance certifications, and established quality standards.Ensuring Supply Chain Continuity“We're committed to providing our customers with uninterrupted access to the PCT International products they depend on,” said Phil Young, VP of Sales at AMT.“This exclusive distribution agreement allows us to leverage our established relationships and technical expertise to deliver the same high-quality products with enhanced service and support.”The partnership addresses critical supply chain continuity needs in the telecommunications market, where reliable coaxial solutions are essential for network infrastructure, cable television systems, and backhaul applications. It also provides viable options for service providers in regions with limited manufacturer availability.Enhanced Market SupportUnder this exclusive distribution agreement, AMT will provide:· Complete technical support and product expertise· Streamlined ordering and logistics processes· Dedicated customer service for PCT International product lines· Comprehensive inventory management to ensure product availability“Our sales and service teams' deep telecommunications industry knowledge, combined with PCT International's proven product quality, creates a powerful partnership that benefits customers throughout North America,” added Phil Young.Product Line HighlightsPCT International's coaxial product lineup includes:· High-performance patented coaxial cables and connectivity solutions for telecommunications applications· Compliance with all relevant industry standards and certifications· Proven reliability in demanding telecommunications environments· A comprehensive range of specifications to meet diverse customer needsAbout Advanced Media Technologies (AMT)Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT) is a leading distributor and value-added reseller of broadband and telecommunications equipment. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, AMT provides cutting-edge products and comprehensive technical services to operators in cable, telco, utility, ISP, government, and enterprise markets. With decades of industry expertise, AMT delivers solutions that combine innovative technology with unmatched customer service and support.About PCT InternationalPCT International has been a trusted provider of coaxial cables and connectivity solutions for more than 28 years. Known for its patented technologies and commitment to quality, PCT International's products meet the highest industry standards and certifications. Its solutions are widely used by major telecommunications operators worldwide, offering proven performance, reliability, and a comprehensive range of specifications to support diverse network requirements.

