Pahalgam Attack: Police Arrest Key Logistic Supporter

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Police on Wednesday arrested a person from South Kashmir who had allegedly provided logistical support to terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, officials said here.

“Based on an intelligence lead, Srinagar police arrested an Over Ground Worker from South Kashmir's Kulgam district. He was identified as Mohd Yousuf Katari (26),” an official said.

Mohammad Kataria was arrested after a forensic analysis of weapons and equipment recovered during July's Operation Mahadev, which saw security forces track down and neutralise two gunmen who slaughtered 26 people at Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist spot near Pahalgam.

Kataria will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody, sources said.

The officials said that he had a role in providing logistical support to the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack who were later killed during Operation Mahadev. In the July 29 encounter, the Army's elite para commandos had gunned down the three terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.

They included Sulieman alias Asif, who is believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed.