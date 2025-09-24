Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region With Missiles, Drones, And Artillery Throughout Day, Leaving One Dead And 10 Wounded


2025-09-24 03:11:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

“More than fifty attacks on the region. Among them - missile strikes, artillery shelling, use of UAVs. The enemy terrorized four districts of the region. One person was killed, ten more were injured,” Lysak wrote.

In particular, during the day, Russian troops fired a missile at Dnipro, injuring four people.

The enemy attacked the Synelnykivskyi district with drones. A 61-year-old man was killed in the Mezhivska community. The Pokrovsk and Mykolaivsk communities were also attacked. The strikes damaged infrastructure and set dry grass on fire.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivsk, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka suffered from shelling. Five local residents sought medical attention. There is destruction on the territory of an industrial enterprise, six private houses, several farm buildings, a store, and a car were damaged.

Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 126 out of 152 Russian drones

In the Kamiansky district, the enemy carried out a missile attack and directed a UAV. A civilian was injured.

As reported, last night the Russian army struck the Nikopol and Synelnykivsky districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region .

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

