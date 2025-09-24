Enemy Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region With Missiles, Drones, And Artillery Throughout Day, Leaving One Dead And 10 Wounded
“More than fifty attacks on the region. Among them - missile strikes, artillery shelling, use of UAVs. The enemy terrorized four districts of the region. One person was killed, ten more were injured,” Lysak wrote.
In particular, during the day, Russian troops fired a missile at Dnipro, injuring four people.
The enemy attacked the Synelnykivskyi district with drones. A 61-year-old man was killed in the Mezhivska community. The Pokrovsk and Mykolaivsk communities were also attacked. The strikes damaged infrastructure and set dry grass on fire.
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivsk, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka suffered from shelling. Five local residents sought medical attention. There is destruction on the territory of an industrial enterprise, six private houses, several farm buildings, a store, and a car were damaged.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 126 out of 152 Russian drones
In the Kamiansky district, the enemy carried out a missile attack and directed a UAV. A civilian was injured.
As reported, last night the Russian army struck the Nikopol and Synelnykivsky districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region .
Photo: Serhiy Lysak
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment