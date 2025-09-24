Muslim World League Welcomes UN Two-State Solution Conference Outcome
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – The Muslim World League on Wednesday welcomed the joint statement issued by the presidency of the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held Tuesday at United Nations headquarters in New York, describing it as a historic victory for the voice of justice.
Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, MWL secretary-general, said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the success of the Two-State Solution Conference was a triumph of wisdom, justice and values over the machinery of war and destruction, marking a decisive historic shift in the course of the Palestinian cause and the legal and historic right of the Palestinian people.
Al-Issa congratulated the world's justice- and peace-loving nations on what he called the major success of the conference, which produced unprecedented United Nations commitments, historic official recognitions of the State of Palestine, and clearly defined milestones. He also noted the adoption of the New York Declaration, endorsed with exceptional support by the UN General Assembly with 142 votes in favor, entrenching international commitment to the two-state solution and charting an irreversible path toward a better future for all peoples of the region.
