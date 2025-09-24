Four Types Of Harmful Gases Commonly Found In The Battery Industry

The following harmful gases are mainly present in the production, testing, storage and recycling of the battery industry:

1. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP): Volatile in large quantities during electrode slurry preparation and coating and drying processes, reaching concentrations of 5,000-10,000 mg/m3, accounting for 60%-80% of the total VOCs in lithium battery exhaust.

Carbonates (DMC, EC, etc.): Volatile during electrolyte preparation and injection processes, with concentrations fluctuating between 100-500 mg/m3.

Aldehydes and ketones (such as formaldehyde and acetone): Volatile during POM processing and adhesives, and are highly irritating.

2. Acidic Gases

Hydrogen Fluoride (HF): Produced by the hydrolysis of lithium hexafluorophosphate. Highly corrosive, with concentrations reaching 50 mg/m3.

Hydrogen Chloride (HCl): Released during the decomposition or recovery of chlorine-containing additives, with concentrations ranging from approximately 10-50 mg/m3.

3. Flammable and Toxic Gases

Hydrogen (H2): Produced by electrolyte decomposition or cathode reactions. Its lower explosion limit is low (4%) and requires close monitoring.

Carbon Monoxide (CO): Produced by decomposition in the early stages of battery thermal runaway. It is highly toxic and can easily cause fires.

Carbon Dioxide (CO2): Produced by electrolyte combustion or decomposition. High concentrations can cause asphyxiation.

4. Other Hazardous Gases

Silane: A decomposition product of coupling agents used in separator coating. It is flammable and explosive.

Sulfur-Containing Organic Compounds: Methyl mercaptan and other substances released during recycled batteries are highly toxic.

Different battery types (such as lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, etc.) and process steps (coating, injection, formation, recycling) will produce specific harmful gas combinations, which require targeted monitoring and control.

The battery production process (such as lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-metal hydride batteries) involves multiple steps, including electrode preparation, electrolyte injection, formation and aging, welding, and packaging. These steps can easily generate toxic, hazardous, or flammable and explosive gases, such as hydrogen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen fluoride, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Installing a gas detector is a necessary measure to address industry safety concerns, safeguard personnel health, and maintain production stability. Its core value lies in risk prevention and control, compliant production, and cost optimization.

Scientific Risk Prevention Guide: Gas detectors can accurately detect gas risks at every stage of battery production. Through a "tiered early warning + coordinated response" approach, accidents can be nipped in the bud:

On-Line Gas Detector

Technical Specification