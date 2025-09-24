Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Four Types Of Harmful Gases Commonly Found In The Battery Industry


2025-09-24 03:08:09
(MENAFN- GetNews)

The following harmful gases are mainly present in the production, testing, storage and recycling of the battery industry:

1. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP): Volatile in large quantities during electrode slurry preparation and coating and drying processes, reaching concentrations of 5,000-10,000 mg/m3, accounting for 60%-80% of the total VOCs in lithium battery exhaust.

Carbonates (DMC, EC, etc.): Volatile during electrolyte preparation and injection processes, with concentrations fluctuating between 100-500 mg/m3.

Aldehydes and ketones (such as formaldehyde and acetone): Volatile during POM processing and adhesives, and are highly irritating.

2. Acidic Gases

Hydrogen Fluoride (HF): Produced by the hydrolysis of lithium hexafluorophosphate. Highly corrosive, with concentrations reaching 50 mg/m3.

Hydrogen Chloride (HCl): Released during the decomposition or recovery of chlorine-containing additives, with concentrations ranging from approximately 10-50 mg/m3.

3. Flammable and Toxic Gases

Hydrogen (H2): Produced by electrolyte decomposition or cathode reactions. Its lower explosion limit is low (4%) and requires close monitoring.

Carbon Monoxide (CO): Produced by decomposition in the early stages of battery thermal runaway. It is highly toxic and can easily cause fires.

Carbon Dioxide (CO2): Produced by electrolyte combustion or decomposition. High concentrations can cause asphyxiation.

4. Other Hazardous Gases

Silane: A decomposition product of coupling agents used in separator coating. It is flammable and explosive.

Sulfur-Containing Organic Compounds: Methyl mercaptan and other substances released during recycled batteries are highly toxic.

Different battery types (such as lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, etc.) and process steps (coating, injection, formation, recycling) will produce specific harmful gas combinations, which require targeted monitoring and control.

The battery production process (such as lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-metal hydride batteries) involves multiple steps, including electrode preparation, electrolyte injection, formation and aging, welding, and packaging. These steps can easily generate toxic, hazardous, or flammable and explosive gases, such as hydrogen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen fluoride, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Installing a gas detector is a necessary measure to address industry safety concerns, safeguard personnel health, and maintain production stability. Its core value lies in risk prevention and control, compliant production, and cost optimization.

Scientific Risk Prevention Guide: Gas detectors can accurately detect gas risks at every stage of battery production. Through a "tiered early warning + coordinated response" approach, accidents can be nipped in the bud:

  • Early Warning of Hazardous Gases: During the lithium-ion battery electrolyte injection process, detectors monitor hydrogen fluoride and NMP concentrations in real time. When hydrogen fluoride exceeds 0.5 ppm (Level 1 warning), an audible and visual alarm is triggered in the workshop, reminding personnel to wear gas masks. When the concentration exceeds 2 ppm (Level 2 warning), the local exhaust system (exhaust rate ≥ 2000 m3/h) is automatically activated to prevent inhalation poisoning.
  • Preventing Explosion Accidents: Hydrogen detectors are installed in the lead-acid battery charging area and lithium-ion battery drying room. The lower explosion limit is set to 10% (i.e., hydrogen concentration > 0.4% Vol) as the warning threshold. If the limit is exceeded, the power supply to the area is immediately cut off (to prevent static sparks) and explosion-proof exhaust ventilation is activated. In 2024, a battery factory successfully avoided an incident with a hydrogen concentration of 1.2% Vol. Explosion risk;
  • Locating the leak source: In the battery electrode coating workshop, multiple VOCs detectors were installed along the NMP delivery pipeline and coating oven. By comparing concentrations at various points (e.g., concentration at point A: 120 mg/m3, concentration at point B: 30 mg/m3), the leak point (e.g., aging of the pipeline flange seal at point A) was quickly located, shortening leak response time from 2 hours to 30 minutes.

    On-Line Gas Detector

    Technical Specification

    • Detecting Gas

    Methane, hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, oxygen (optional)

    Detection Principle

    Catalytic combustion type, electrochemical type, light ion type, thermal conductivity type,

    infrared NDIR type

    Display Type

    Four-digit LED high brightness digital tube

    Power Supply

    24VDC (normal working voltage range: 10 ~ 30VDC)

    Power Consumption

    <1.5W(toxic gas);<2.5W(combustible gas)

    Output Signal

    Three-wire 4 ~ 20mA or four-wire RS485 or both output at the same time; Two passive relay (24VDC 2A)

    Work Environment

    Temperature range:-20°C ~ 50°C(toxic gas)-40°C ~ 70°C(combustible gas) Humidity range: 10 ~ 95%RH (no condensation)

    Sampling Mode

    Diffusion type

    Response Time

    T90<30s(combustible gas)

    Pressure Range

    86~106kPa

    Accuracy

    ± 3% F.S.

    Protection Level

    IP66

    Main Material

    Aluminum alloy

    Product Size

    185*137.2*90.7mm(L*W*H)

    Product Weight

    About 1.6Kg

    * For custom gases, please contact us for a selection sheet

    Product Advantages

    • Four high bright digital tube LED display.
    • Intelligent sensor, modular design, easy maintenance.
    • Multi-point calibration + temperature compensation, more accurate data.
    • One key to restore factory settings to prevent misoperation.
    • 4~20mA, RS485, wireless output signal optional, Triple waterproof design
    • Three indicators for power, fault and alarm.
    • Installation: wall - mounted, horizontal pipe, vertical pipe.
    • Infrared remote control operation, avoiding open cover operation on dangerous occasions.

    MENAFN24092025003238003268ID1110106884

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search