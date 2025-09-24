Four Types Of Harmful Gases Commonly Found In The Battery Industry
|
Detecting Gas
|
Methane, hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, oxygen (optional)
|
Detection Principle
|
Catalytic combustion type, electrochemical type, light ion type, thermal conductivity type,
infrared NDIR type
|
Display Type
|
Four-digit LED high brightness digital tube
|
Power Supply
|
24VDC (normal working voltage range: 10 ~ 30VDC)
|
Power Consumption
|
<1.5W(toxic gas);<2.5W(combustible gas)
|
Output Signal
|
Three-wire 4 ~ 20mA or four-wire RS485 or both output at the same time; Two passive relay (24VDC 2A)
|
Work Environment
|
Temperature range:-20°C ~ 50°C(toxic gas)-40°C ~ 70°C(combustible gas) Humidity range: 10 ~ 95%RH (no condensation)
|
Sampling Mode
|
Diffusion type
|
Response Time
|
T90<30s(combustible gas)
|
Pressure Range
|
86~106kPa
|
Accuracy
|
± 3% F.S.
|
Protection Level
|
IP66
|
Main Material
|
Aluminum alloy
|
Product Size
|
185*137.2*90.7mm(L*W*H)
|
Product Weight
|
About 1.6Kg
|
* For custom gases, please contact us for a selection sheet
Product Advantages
-
Four high bright digital tube LED display.
Intelligent sensor, modular design, easy maintenance.
Multi-point calibration + temperature compensation, more accurate data.
One key to restore factory settings to prevent misoperation.
4~20mA, RS485, wireless output signal optional, Triple waterproof design
Three indicators for power, fault and alarm.
Installation: wall - mounted, horizontal pipe, vertical pipe.
Infrared remote control operation, avoiding open cover operation on dangerous occasions.
