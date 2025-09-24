MENAFN - GetNews)



"AI robot takes a tourist from an Alaskan tour company."Search engine AI Overviews are taking visitors away from Alaska tourism websites causing declines in website traffic as high as 200%. Web 907 responds with new strategies to help Alaska businesses stay visible.

Fairbanks, Alaska - September 24, 2025 - AI-powered search tools are dramatically changing how travelers find Alaska businesses, and tourism websites are taking the biggest hit. Web 907, a Fairbanks-based web design and SEO agency , reports that while Alaska tourism has seen a modest dip overall, many tourism websites are suffering traffic losses of 150–200% as Google's 'AI Overviews' give recommendations directly at the top of the search results.

“AI Overviews are now recommending which Alaska tours to book right at the top of the search page, and travelers are making booking decisions without even visiting a website,” said Steve Vick, founder of Web 907.“This is a huge shift in how search works. Our job is to help clients adapt to the changing landscape so their businesses can stay visible.”

Recent research by Ahrefs reported that nearly 60% of Google searches now end without a click , and the percentage continues to rise as AI features expand. Independent traffic estimates from third-party platforms show that some Alaska tourism sites have seen drops of over 200% in website visits since AI Overviews rolled out in 2024. This far exceeds the state's estimated 5–20% decline in actual tourist numbers.

A full article explaining the impact of AI search on Alaska tourism websites, including examples, statistics, and tips for businesses, is available on Web 907's website at: AI Search Takes Alaska Tourism Website Traffic - Here's What to Do .

To help Alaska businesses adapt, Web 907 combines traditional SEO best practices with“Generative Engine Optimization” (GEO) - a new approach designed specifically to help businesses appear in AI-generated search results. This strategy helps clients recover lost visibility, gain new rankings, and show up for AI-generated queries.

In the article linked above, Web 907 says website owners should:



Audit existing content for the questions most likely to trigger AI summaries

Create plain-language, structured content to answer these questions

Use schema markup, clear headings, and conversational style posts to align with generative AI models

Encourage customer reviews on key platforms like Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor

Publish bite-sized Q&A blog posts to increase chances of inclusion in AI Overviews Optimize Google Business Profiles to ensure AI has accurate, up-to-date information



As AI Overviews and large language models continue to reshape how people find and choose businesses, staying visible means staying proactive. Web 907 monitors these shifts daily and implements strategies to keep Alaska businesses - from tour operators to service firms - visible in both traditional and AI-driven search.

Businesses interested in understanding how these shifts affect their own websites can visit Web 907: web907 or call (907) 202-9044.

