Emerging Growth: SIGL, CVAT, DTREF, GRLT, ACGX, SPTY, Powering Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Critical Minerals, Tokenization, AI And More

Innovative OTC-listed companies are pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity, blockchain, critical minerals, real estate tokenization, and digital media-five sectors shaping the next wave of global economic transformation.

Signal Advance Inc. (OTCID: SIGL) , developer of the breakthrough cybersecurity platform Analog Guard® , is tackling the projected $10 trillion annual cost of global cybercrime with a disruptive analog-layer defense that neutralizes ransomware, secures financial transactions, protects intellectual property, and resists both AI-driven and quantum brute-force attacks. By focusing on the analog signal layer, Signal Advance delivers a differentiated approach that bypasses traditional digital vulnerabilities. This positions SIGL as a next-generation cybersecurity stock with broad relevance to enterprises, governments, and investors worldwide, and places the company at the forefront of addressing the escalating economic impact of cyberattacks.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) Strengthens Crypto Technology Leadership with the appointment of Anton Glotser as VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology at its subsidiary, XYRA Corp. Glotser, founder and CEO of DelNorte | DTV, brings more than 20 years of entrepreneurial expertise in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and government relations. His track record includes pioneering real-world asset tokenization, securing international government contracts, and advancing regulatory blockchain frameworks. With CTi's Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma technology and XYRA's crypto-focused initiatives, the company is expanding beyond ESG and fluid processing into digital asset infrastructure .

Dateline Resources (OTCQB: DTREF | ASX: DTR) Confirms High-Priority REE Target in California Dateline Resources'independent validation from Vox Geophysics confirming the high-priority rare earth element (REE) drill target at its Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California. Using ModEM 3D inversion, results showed a deep resistive anomaly coincident with surface fenite dykes, supporting carbonatite-hosted REE mineralization potential. Additional rigs are being mobilized to fast-track drilling. This development aligns with U.S. strategic goals to strengthen the domestic critical minerals supply chain , a market increasingly vital for clean energy and defense technologies.

Primior Holdings (OTC: GRLT) Reports 134% Revenue Growth and Advances Tokenization Platform recently delivered a strong Q2 2025 financial performance , with income up 134% year over year, net income of $0.69M, and gross margin reaching 88%. The Irvine-based real estate investment and development firm is advancing its Gaia real-world asset tokenization platform , with internal testing expected by the end of September. Alongside its ground-up developments, Primior is diversifying into trending sectors including AI while preparing corporate actions including a name change, ticker change, and equity conversion of a $27M note-positioning for scalability in both traditional and tokenized real estate markets.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTC: ACGX) has completed the acquisition of a dozen digital media assets , including 12 domains and 57 social media pages spanning multiple industries with over 14 million combined monthly views. These assets form the foundation of ACGX's AI-driven, cross-platform media ecosystem , designed to scale undervalued digital properties, automate content workflows, and maximize monetization through advertising, affiliate revenue, sponsorships, and licensing. CEO Paul Sorkin described the model as creating“digital real estate” where every site and character fuels the others, compounding value for shareholders. With this roll-up strategy, ACGX is positioning itself at the intersection of AI, digital media, and scalable recurring revenue .

Frequency Holdings (OTC: FRQN) Safeguards Millions in Client Revenue with Cybersecurity Compliance. ReachOut Digital Intelligence, a subsidiary of Frequency Holdings, announced the successful completion of a third-party cybersecurity audit for a national litigation firm, protecting millions in annual client revenue . With just three weeks to meet an unexpected compliance demand, ReachOut's Licensed Protection SaaS platform delivered audit-ready security under pressure. The achievement underscores FRQN's ability to provide mission-critical cybersecurity solutions to regulated industries, where compliance lapses can result in immediate revenue loss.

Specificity (OTCID: SPTY) , a digital marketing firm redefining precision advertising through its hybrid ad-tech and agency model, announced two major milestones. CEO Jason Wood was recently featured on The Street Reports Podcast , where he outlined the company's vision for AI, Web3, and privacy-first digital marketing , including its proprietary system that eliminates bot traffic before campaigns launch-ensuring brands connect only with real, verified audiences. At the same time, SPTY strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Eddie Olavarria as Director of Digital Marketing Performance. Eddie brings 20+ years of expertise in paid media and analytics, with a proven track record of delivering 4x+ ROAS. Together, these moves highlight Specificity's mission to challenge Big Tech's inefficiencies and build a more transparent, results-driven ad-tech model ready for global expansion .

From analog cybersecurity (SIGL) and crypto infrastructure (CVAT) to critical minerals exploration (DTREF) , real estate tokenization (GRLT) , AI-powered digital media ecosystems (ACGX) / (SPTY) and enterprise cybersecurity compliance (FRQN) , these companies are advancing high-growth sectors that intersect with government policy, global technology trends, and investor demand. Each firm highlights the role of OTC and small-cap innovators in driving the next wave of opportunities across digital, physical, and regulatory landscapes.

Bonus Bunch: SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHFS) CleanCore Solutions (NYSE: ZONE) Youxin Technology (NASDAQ: YAAS) Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: JZXN) Expion360 Inc (NASDAQ: XPON) Watch Now!

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.