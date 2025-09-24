Launch Of Innovation Benchmark Qikbim Platform To Save Time And Labor Costs Of Architectural Design: OFA Group, (Nasdaq: OFAL)

Comprehensive Architectural Services, Including Design and Fit Out Services for Commercial and Residential Buildings.

Integrating Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence with Established Human Expertise.

Committed to Innovation, Efficiency and Scalability at the Intersection of Architectural Excellence and Technological Advancement.

Launch of QikBIM to Reduce Time and Labor Costs of Architectural Design, Establishing a New Benchmark for Efficiency and Innovation.

Joint Venture to Develop Senior Care Facility, Advancing Expansion into Asset-Backed Real Estate.

$100 Million Capital Raise at $4.00 + /Share from 23 Million Share Offering.

Movement to Accept Crypto Payments for Architectural and AI Solutions.

Signed MOU with Bitwise as Strategic Advisor for $100 Million Equity and Option for $200 Million to Support Cryptocurrency Treasury Management.

Plans to Acquire Controlling Stake in Aspire Homes and RateDNA Agent-Led Platform to Expand Residential Real Estate and Specialty Lending Footprint.

$OFAL Moves on Expansion into Asset-Backed Real Estate After $100 Million Initiative via Offering of Shares at Over $4 for Cryptocurrency and Development Projects



OFA Group, (Nasdaq: OFAL ) through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, provides comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The OFAL mission is to leverage its expertise in architectural design to maximize the potential of every property, ensuring that its unique attributes are highlighted and enhanced.

At the forefront of architectural innovation, OFAL is developing proprietary AI technologies that aim to enhance the Company's architectural design services by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human expertise. OFAL is committed to innovation, efficiency, and scalability at the intersection of architecural excellence and technological advancement.







Launch of QikBIM Opens Global Trial Enrollment for Architecture Firms

On September 23rd OFAL announced the successful, on-schedule launch of its product QikBIM.

The OFAL launch of QikBIM, in collaboration with Alan To AI Consultancy Co., is expected to reduce the time and labor costs of architectural design, establishing a new benchmark for efficiency and innovation in the industry.

The launch of QikBIM represents a major milestone for OFAL , as the platform is now available in a functionable version ready for pilot testing. Architectural firms worldwide are encouraged to register through the QikBIM website ( ).

This important step follows the successful completion of Phase 2 of development, underscoring OFAL ability to execute on schedule and deliver according to plan. By opening enrollment, OFAL aims to identify leading firms that can benefit from early access to QikBIM's capabilities and contribute feedback that will help refine the platform ahead of wider release.

Joint Venture with Next Investments LLC to Develop Senior Care Facility, Advancing Expansion into Asset-Backed Real Estate

On August 25th OFAL announced it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Next Investments LLC to establish a joint venture for the development of a state-of-the-art senior care facility.

OFAL will provide both the capital investment and architectural services required for the development of the project, leveraging the expertise of its OFA Finance and OFA Architecture divisions. Next will contribute the property on which the facility will be constructed and assume full management responsibilities once the development is completed.

The joint venture will unite the OFAL capital deployment and architectural expertise with Next's property base and operational leadership, establishing a purpose-built platform in senior care. By aligning capabilities in development and management, OFAL believes the partnership is positioned to capture long-term demand in a growing demographic sector while generating durable, recurring value.







$100 Million Capital Raise at $4.00 + Per Share from 23 Million Share Offering

On August 14th OFAL issued a Form F-1 Filing detailing its prospectus regarding the resale, from time to time, of up to 23,000,000 ordinary OFAL shares at over $4 per share by selling shareholders, Atsion Opportunity Fund LLC – Series 1 and IB Capital LLC. OFAL may receive gross proceeds of up to $100,000,000 from the sale of the ordinary shares to Atsion under the Purchase Agreement.

The Full OFAL Form F-1 filing may be viewed at this direct link: .

Accepting Crypto Payments for Architectural and AI Solutions

On July 31st OFAL announced it will begin accepting cryptocurrency payments for its traditional architectural services and AI-driven architectural tools. The decision to accept cryptocurrency payments directly supports the OFAL digital asset treasury accumulation strategy while positioning the Company at the forefront of the evolving intersection between traditional business services and digital finance.

OFA Group Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Controlling Stake in Aspire Homes and RateDNA

Integration of high-performing agent-led platform to expand residential real estate and specialty lending footprint

On June 27th OFAL announced it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a 60% controlling interest in Aspire Homes Realty Inc. and its affiliated lending platform, RateDNA, Inc.

RateDNA is a high-growth, vertically integrated real estate and mortgage business backed by AlphaX, a private investment and development firm based in Orange County, California. Aspire and RateDNA operate a full-service platform serving both residential clients and real estate investors.

Aspire Homes offers brokerage services enhanced by investment-focused agent training and in-house staging, design, and construction. RateDNA complements this with mortgage products tailored to the investor market, including DSCR and non-QM loans, supported by proprietary tools such as the SFR Analytics platform.

