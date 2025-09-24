Knowroaming Expands Affiliate Program With Higher Commissions, Additional Perks, And Extended Earning Periods

MENAFN - GetNews) KnowRoaming, the travel eSIM brand helping people stay connected in over 200 destinations, has launched its new Affiliate Program. It's built to help partners earn more and faster with one of the most rewarding affiliate structures in the industry.







With commissions of up to 20%, an extended 365‐day cookie window, and recurring earnings every time referred customers buy or top up, KnowRoaming's program is designed to stand out as a long-term, growth-friendly partnership.

The affiliate space has grown rapidly over the past decade, with brands across industries competing for partner attention. Many affiliate programs, especially in travel and telecom, offer limited commission periods, sometimes closing earnings just 30 days after referral. This traditional model leaves affiliates constantly chasing new customers. KnowRoaming breaks this mold by extending earning potential for every customer for a whole year, ensuring that content creators, publishers, and travel influencers can build a truly scalable and sustainable revenue stream.

“Affiliates don't just want a quick sale; they want recurring income that rewards the time and effort they put into creating valuable content. This is not just another affiliate offer; it's a true partnership. Affiliates can build real long-term income with us because they keep earning every time their customers buy or top up. No hidden limits, just long-term value. And with KnowRoaming positioned as one of the best eSIMs for international travel, affiliates know they're promoting a trusted solution travelers already need,” said Mark Collie, CEO of KnowRoaming.

The KnowRoaming Affiliate Program, powered by Awin, is open to affiliates worldwide. Whether running a travel blog, creating destination tips on YouTube, managing comparison sites, or operating a coupon platform, the program gives direct access to a fast-growing market segment: digital-first travelers. As global demand for travel eSIMs continues to surge, with millions of international travelers looking for convenient, cost-effective connectivity, KnowRoaming offers affiliates a highly relevant product with widespread appeal.







Affiliates can expect multiple advantages that set KnowRoaming apart:

- 365-day commission window: Earn on every customer purchase and top up for a full year.

- High commission rates: Up to 20%, with bonuses and custom rates for high performers.

- Recurring revenue model: One referral equals a year's earnings.

- Exclusive incentives: Unique coupon codes and structured discounts to boost conversions

- Global reach: Travel eSIM coverage in 200+ destinations with instant activation

- Full marketing support: Ready-to-use banners, content, seasonal promotions, and custom creative assistance

- Dedicated partner support: Direct line to the KnowRoaming affiliate team via ...

The KnowRoaming Affiliate Advantage

Readers and audiences discovering KnowRoaming through blogs, newsletters, videos, or coupon codes immediately recognize the convenience of cost-effective travel eSIMs that connect them seamlessly while abroad. The global eSIM market is expanding at double-digit growth rates, driven by increasing smartphone adoption and international mobility. By joining KnowRoaming's affiliate program now, partners position themselves at the forefront of this wave.

Weekly communication, industry insights, and campaign updates are shared to keep affiliates ahead of seasonal travel surges, such as summer vacations, winter holidays, or business travel booms. Affiliates also benefit from exclusive promotion schedules, helping them optimize engagement during peak travel seasons when the demand for travel eSIM solutions rises.

Another advantage that resonates with travelers is the company's dedication to affordability and reliability. Traditional roaming fees are notoriously high, leading millions of travelers to search for alternatives, particularly eSIMs. KnowRoaming eliminates the pain points: no hidden fees, physical SIM hassles, and one‐tap installations that ensure people stay connected from the moment they land. By recommending KnowRoaming, affiliates are solving a problem travelers actively complain about.

KnowRoaming fits naturally into storytelling for content creators reviewing travel hacks, writing destination guides, or building influencer communities. In fact, the search volume for eSIM terms continues to spike, creating outstanding organic opportunities for affiliates who are early adopters. With tailored campaigns, affiliates can immediately plug into this demand and sustain growth for years.

About KnowRoaming:

KnowRoaming helps travelers skip expensive roaming fees and stay connected effortlessly through one‐tap installation of eSIMs available in over 200 destinations worldwide. Offering flexible plans, high-speed data, instant activation, and global reliability, KnowRoaming has become a trusted travel companion for digital nomads, vacationers, business travelers, and adventurers. KnowRoaming aims to help customers travel smarter, stay connected, and experience more.

The KnowRoaming Affiliate Program is officially open worldwide. Affiliates, bloggers, influencers, and publishers can apply to join immediately and begin earning commissions on every traveler they connect.