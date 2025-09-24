Food Pathogen Testing Market Insight, Growth Drivers, Latest Trends, Opportunities, Key Segments, Leading Players, Recent Developments, And Forecast 2028

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global food pathogen testing market is projected to reach US$ 15.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand to US$ 22.7 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Rising incidences of foodborne disease outbreaks, globalization of food trade, heightened consumer awareness, strict food safety regulations, and advancements in modern testing technologies are driving growth in this sector. North America, in particular, has seen consistent market expansion due to frequent outbreaks caused by pathogens like Salmonella and Campylobacter. Increasing concerns over food contamination, spoilage, and foodborne illnesses, amplified by media coverage, are further fueling demand for reliable pathogen testing.







Food Pathogen Testing Market Growth Drivers



Rising Incidences of Foodborne Illnesses: With globalization and expanded food supply chains, contamination risks have increased. Pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Norovirus continue to affect millions annually, prompting stricter safety measures.

Stringent Regulatory Compliance: Governments and international organizations, including the FDA, EFSA, and WHO, are imposing rigorous food safety standards. Food manufacturers are investing in pathogen testing solutions to comply with these regulations and avoid costly recalls.

Technological Advancements: Modern testing techniques such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), ELISA, biosensors, and next-generation sequencing are enhancing the accuracy, speed, and reliability of pathogen detection, making testing more efficient for food producers. Consumer Awareness and Demand for Safe Foods: Growing awareness about foodborne illnesses and increased demand for minimally processed, preservative-free, and organic foods is pushing companies to adopt advanced pathogen testing protocols.

Food Pathogen Testing Market Trends



Rise of Rapid & Portable Testing: The demand for quick, on-site testing kits is increasing, allowing food manufacturers to assess contamination immediately and make timely decisions.

AI and Blockchain Adoption: Artificial intelligence is being leveraged for predictive modeling and contamination risk assessment, while blockchain ensures greater supply chain transparency and traceability.

Growing Outsourcing of Testing Services: More companies are relying on specialized laboratories to maintain regulatory compliance and optimize costs.

Sustainability Focus: Eco-friendly testing solutions are gaining traction, reducing waste and enhancing operational efficiency. Expansion in Emerging Markets: Developing regions, notably Japan, are experiencing robust growth due to the rise of local food industries, increasing international food exports, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Salmonella Leads the Market

Among pathogen types, the Salmonella sub-segment holds the largest market share. Salmonella, a gram-negative, rod-shaped, and motile enterobacterium, is a major contributor to food contamination, often found in meat, poultry, milk, and eggs. Outbreaks linked to raw dairy, undercooked meat, and eggs have made headlines worldwide. For example, in August 2022, over 450 people were affected by a Salmonella outbreak linked to Kinder chocolate by Ferrero. Similarly, in July 2022, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets recalled its Organic Amaranth Grain in the US due to potential Salmonella contamination.

These high-profile recalls have prompted food manufacturers to adopt stricter food safety testing protocols before entering international markets, creating long-term growth opportunities for the pathogen testing industry.

Rapid Testing Technology Gains Traction

The rapid testing technology segment is poised to dominate the market. Food producers increasingly favor rapid testing solutions to accelerate results and streamline supply chain operations. Rapid methods offer higher accuracy, sensitivity, and the ability to test for multiple contaminants simultaneously, compared to traditional approaches. In April 2022, Millipore Sigma introduced the ReadyStream system, which instantly creates and dispenses culture media for microbiological food testing, eliminating the traditional five-step testing process and boosting efficiency for producers.

Asia-Pacific Leads Market Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the food pathogen testing market. Japan represents a mature market with steady growth, driven by stringent food sanitation laws and heightened vigilance against foodborne pathogens. E. coli has been identified as the leading cause of severe foodborne outbreaks in the country.

In Australia, food pathogen testing is gaining significant importance due to frequent disease outbreaks, stricter regulatory frameworks, increased international trade, and recurring food recalls. Implementation of advanced food safety systems has reduced incidences of foodborne illnesses, and ongoing technological innovations, coupled with strict quality control standards, continue to support market growth.

Major key players operating in the food pathogen testing market are SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), and Intertek Group Plc. (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Europe), ALS (Australia), JBT (US), TÜV NORD GROUP (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand).

