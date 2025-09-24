“The Infinity Within” By Kris Land Inspires Readers To Break Through Fear And Unlock Their True Potential

Could there be an unseen power within you, vast as the cosmos, just waiting to be awakened? In The Infinity Within: Break Through Fear, Trust Your Inner Power, and Create a Life That Reflects Who You Truly Are, acclaimed author Kris Land delivers a transformative guide that blends gripping narrative, spiritual wisdom, and modern insight to help readers dissolve fear and rediscover the infinite power within.

Told through the extraordinary journey of Gabe, a young man propelled from unsettling visions to near-death experiences, The Infinity Within unveils the thin veil between the everyday and a universe brimming with miracles. Guided by Elias, a spiritual mentor, Gabe learns that doubt is the only barrier to realizing the divine spark inside us all.

Land's work is a call to action: a reminder that every individual already carries the blueprint for transformation. Weaving together ancient teachings, real-life“impossibilities,” and reflective wisdom, the book shows how shifting one's perspective can dissolve limiting beliefs and ignite conscious faith strong enough to shape reality itself.

Mihir Shah of The US Review of Books recommends Land's work, calling it“both incredibly entertaining as a narrative and eye-opening as a growth guide, opening life's third eye to reveal the knowledge that man is far greater than his material existence.”

If you've felt the quiet pull of something greater, beyond fear, beyond routine, The Infinity Within is your invitation to listen, awaken, and step fully into the life you were always meant to live.

Don't wait another moment to step beyond fear and embrace the life you were meant to live. The Infinity Within: Break Through Fear, Trust Your Inner Power, and Create a Life That Reflects Who You Truly Are is available now on Kindle and in paperback editions.

Get your copy today on Amazon and Barnes & Noble and begin your journey into the power that's already within you.

Step into the journey of The Infinity Within with the official book trailer. See the story come alive, feel the call to transformation, and get inspired to embrace your own infinite potential.

About the Author

Kris Land is a transformative best-selling author and dynamic leader whose career spans over four decades in construction, finance, technology, and spiritual awakening. His mission has remained constant: to equip readers with clarity, confidence, and tools to reclaim power over their lives and create authentic destinies.

Land first gained recognition with his How to Build Your Dream Home series, trusted manuals that guide aspiring builders through the complexities of home ownership. He then authored The Finance Book for Young Adults, empowering readers with a fresh, practical perspective on money and wealth-building.

But his most personal and profound work, The Infinity Within, has been over 30 years in the making. Completed in 2025, it invites readers into a deeply spiritual journey that bridges mysticism, lived experience, and timeless wisdom. With this book, Land expands his impact beyond practical tools, offering a mirror and a map for awakening the soul.

Whether helping others build homes, financial freedom, or spiritual strength, Kris Land's purpose is the same: to help people remember who they truly are and step into their infinite potential.