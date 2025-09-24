Thermoeye Launches TMC ARGOS, A Compact AI-Powered Dual-Spectrum Vision System For Advanced Mobility And Robotics
Thermoeye Inc., a South Korea-based startup specializing in thermal vision solutions, today announced the launch of TMC ARGOS, a compact, AI-powered dual-spectrum vision system that combines thermal and visible-light sensing. Designed for autonomous mobility and industrial robotics, TMC ARGOS delivers real-time object recognition, distance and velocity estimation, and high-precision thermal mapping to operational safety and performance.
Unlike conventional thermal cameras designed primarily for passive monitoring, TMC ARGOS functions as a complete perception platform. Housed in a rugged IP67-rated enclosure, it integrates multi-modal sensing and onboard AI to deliver ±2°C thermal accuracy, enabling systems to detect and respond to hazards such as black ice, overheating components, fire risks, and energy inefficiencies.
At the heart of TMC ARGOS is a 26-TOPS AI processor trained on over 500,000 thermal images. Its adaptive algorithms ensure reliable performance in challenging environments-including fog, rain, snow, and total darkness-where traditional vision systems often fail.
Measuring just 4.7 × 2.4 × 3.9 inches and weighing 1 lb, the compact unit is optimized for seamless integration into autonomous vehicles, inspection robots, drones, and smart infrastructure. Its low-power design reduces wiring complexity and installation costs, making it ideal for scalable deployment.
“TMC ARGOS reflects our vision of merging thermal intelligence with AI to build safer, more responsive systems,” said Dohwi Kim, CEO of Thermoeye.“It's not just a sensor-it's a decision-enabling platform that helps autonomous technologies see what others can't.”
About Thermoeye
Founded in 2019, Thermoeye is a South Korea–based startup specializing in compact and high-precision thermal vision solutions. The company combines in-house sensor expertise with customizable designs, enabling reliable integration across semiconductor manufacturing, battery production, mobility, and industrial safety monitoring.
