Chenzhou Tourism Development Conference Extends Invitation To Global Tourists
Chenzhou, located at the southern end of Hunan Province, is the "Southern Gateway" connecting Hunan with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. With its unique natural scenery and profound cultural heritage, this city shows the world the charm of being a "City in the Forest" and a "City of Blessings". It is a charming city where "the red culture is dazzling, the scenery is breathtakingly beautiful, the experience is delightful, and life is happy" – a place where "visitors want to stay overnight rather than just pass through, and are willing to spend more than just take photos".
Chenzhou is a land blessed by nature – Dongjiang Lake is clear and serene, the Misty Xiaodongjiang is picturesque, Gaoyiling Danxia landform is colorful, and Yangtianhu Grassland is vast. What is particularly commendable is Mangshan Mountain; it not only attracts people with its magnificent grandeur, but also becomes a tourist-friendly demonstration site at home and abroad with its thoughtful full-accessibility services, allowing everyone to easily get close to nature and enjoy the beauty of this fairyland to the fullest. There are also abundant hot spring resources here, making it an ideal leisure and vacation resort.
History has left a deep mark here: Shennong identified tea here, Han Yu and Zhou Dunyi once stayed and wrote here, and red stories such as "Half a Quilt" are widely told. Chenzhou is also the cradle of the Chinese Women's Volleyball Team's "Five Consecutive Championships", and the spirit of struggle still shines to this day.
Meanwhile, as the "Hometown of Non-Ferrous Metals" and a new entrepreneurial city, Chenzhou is embracing the future with vitality and innovation.
