EU Consider Imposing Tariffs On Russian Oil Imports


2025-09-24 03:05:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it is considering imposing tariffs on Russian oil imports into the European Union, with the aim of phasing them out completely by 2027.
EU spokesman Olof Gill told reporters in a press conference that "the Commission will, in due course, present what we have in mind on this," noting that the EU has already cut around 90 percent of its oil imports from Russia since the start of the Russia Ukraine war in 2022 and is working on a plan to eliminate the remaining imports by the end of 2027.
Gill clarified that imposing tariffs on the remaining Russian oil imports would require the support of a qualified majority of member states, while Hungary and Slovakia continue to oppose any moves to halt Russian supplies at a faster pace.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, following her meeting with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, said that "Brussels wanted to put tariffs on oil supplies that are still coming to the European Union," stressing that "by 2027, Europe will have turned the page on Russian fossil fuels for good." (end)
