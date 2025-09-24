Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, OHCHR Discuss Strengthening Cooperation In Training, Capacity Building


2025-09-24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah, discussed with UN official Mazen Shaqoura ways to enhance cooperation in human rights training and capacity building.
Mazen Shaqoura is the Regional Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for the Middle East and North Africa.
In a statement to KUNA, Sheikha Jawaher said the meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during Shaqoura's visit to Kuwait, where he is delivering a specialized human rights training course for Ministry of Interior personnel.
She added that both sides explored expanding joint workshops for government agencies, in line with Kuwait's "New Kuwait 2035" development plan and its voluntary commitments as a member of the UN Human Rights Council (2024-2026). (end)
