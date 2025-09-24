UN Agency Launches Law Observatory To Regulate Mideast Tourism
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The United Nations' World Tourism Organization has launched a first ever law observatory that aims to serve as a framework to regulate tourism in the wider Middle East region, it said on Wednesday.
The initiative by UN Tourism, as the organization is known, would provide a comprehensive digital platform designed to collect, analyze and spread information about tourism-related laws and regulations in the region, buoyed by the support of a team of experts and collaborators, it said in a statement.
On the broader objective of the law observatory, the statement said it aims to "foster the harmonization" of tourism laws at an international and global level, subsequently "enhancing legal security" and benefiting all tourism operators, it added.
Hailing the initiative as a "milestone" for the UN tourism agency, which has already launched a similar platform for Latin American states, it went on to underline the "development and improvement" of legal frameworks as the core objective of the new observatory. (end)
hnd
hnd
