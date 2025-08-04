Media City Qatar Organises Japan Roadshow To Attract Gaming And Content Creation Industry Executives To Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Media City Qatar has successfully held a strategic roadshow spanning from Osaka to Tokyo in Japan, engaging top leaders across media, gaming, and creative sectors to scale their businesses in the Middle East through Media City Qatar.

The visit was designed to attract Japanese companies to Qatar by offering insight into the country's growing media ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, and tailored business incentives.

Led by CEO of Media City Qatar, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori the delegation engaged directly with top-level executives, government officials, and creative pioneers throughout the roadshow.

From high-profile meetings with organizations such as SEGA, Nintendo, and Sony Interactive Entertainment to curated forums and events, the roadshow was designed to build long-term partnerships and present Media City Qatar as the ideal base for Japanese creative companies looking to scale, with Doha positioned as a central gateway between East and West.

The first stop was Osaka, where Media City Qatar hosted a dedicated event on the sidelines of a gaming festival organized by the Japanese Esports Union (JESU).

Using Qatar Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka platform, the event convened leaders and officials from Japan's gaming industry to explore new pathways for growth and collaboration.

The delegation outlined their vision of Media City Qatar as a next-generation media hub.

Further, Naohiro Kaji from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry also shared insights on the country's national strategy to boost the global export of Japanese creative content, including gaming and digital media, while Media City Qatar's Business Development leads presented success stories from existing partnerships and introduced a suite of exclusive incentives available to Japanese companies seeking expansion opportunities into the Middle East through Qatar.

In Tokyo, Media City Qatar hosted a landmark forum, held in the presence Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan in Tokyo, of H E Jaber Jaralla Al-Marri and attended by more than 450 industry professionals, government officials, ambassadors, content creators and gaming industry leaders.

The event served as a platform to explore how Japanese intellectual property can succeed on a global scale with the support of international partners.

Eng. Jassim Al Khori delivered the keynote address, highlighting Media City Qatar's offerings, infrastructure and support mechanisms that make Qatar a compelling base for international creators.

Other notable moments at the forum included panel discussions with Eiko Mizuno, co-producer of several Qatar–Japan projects, Keishi Otomo, one of Japan's most renowned film directors, and Akira Morii, producer of a Netflix series.