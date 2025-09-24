Beirut Forum Signals Arabs' Ability To Invest In Renewable Energy -- Kuwaiti Official
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- A visiting Kuwaiti official lauded Wednesday's launch of Beirut Energy Week 2025 saying the forum signals the Arabs' ability to move forward in investing in renewable energy.
This event is a platform that affirms investment in clean energy is the ideal path to attain sustainable development, boost energy security and protect the environment, said Ahmad Al-Dosari, the director of the department of renewable energy and energy efficiency at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.
He was speaking at the inaugural session of the forum, attended by the Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Joe Saddi.
Al-Dosari, chairperson of the board of trustees of the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, said the center since its founding has sought to turn into a platform of cooperation among the Arab governments, the private sector and the research institutions.
The center had worked out broad partnerships with the European Union and the United Nations to launch projects and programs in the Middle East.
In remarks to KUNA, on the forum sidelines, Al-Dosari said Kuwait is taking rapid leaps in boosting the renewable energy and energy efficiency as part of its sustainable development strategy, revealing that it aims to lift contribution of this energy to 30 percent of the overall energy output by 2030.
He singled out, among the tangible accomplishments, Al-Shagaya Project for the Renewable Energy, with a total output capacity of 3,000 megawatts, in addition to Al-Abdali venture. Elaborating, he mentioned installment of solar energy panels on the roofs of Kuwait airport, with a 20 MW capacity, Sedra, ten MW, Al-Shagaya, 70 MW.
Moreover, the government has secured ten percent of the energy at public buildings from renewable resources, provided incentives for consumption rationing and drafted legislations to lure international investments in the sector. Recently, Kuwait hosted a meeting of the Gulf Committee for Renewable Energy, organized Kuwait Week for Sustainable Energy in May and planned holding the second edition in the second quarter of 2026.
Furthermore, the government encourages citizens and the various sectors to invest in the solar energy.
Meanwhile, Pierre Khoury the secretary of Lebanon's branch of the World Energy Council, said in his speech at the session that the forum grouped elite decision makers and experts to assess achievements in the sector and draft new plans.
He mentioned that Lebanon enacted the renewable energy law in 2023. (end)
fz
