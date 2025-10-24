The Brokers Of Betrayal: How Kashmir's Apple Farmers Lose Twice

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

By Dr. Rizwan Rumi

It begins with a knock at the orchard gate. Traders arrive from outside the valley with polite smiles and sharp eyes. Beside them is a familiar face, a local trusted agent. The agent should be a bridge. He should stand for the farmer. Instead, he often becomes the first point of loss.

Boxes are opened. Apples are inspected.“The color is off,” the agent says.“The size is too small. The market is weak this year.” Each phrase slices value from the fruit. The agent pockets a commission for himself. The orchardist watches as the sweat of his labour turns into someone else's profit.

This is a story of trust eroded. Agents were once facilitators. They helped farmers negotiate, arranged transport, and ensured smooth transactions. Over time, facilitation turned into exploitation. The local agent now speaks the language of the trader. He measures the apple against profit, not labour, heritage, or hope.

The orchardist loses twice. First in the toil of growing. Second in the betrayal of his own community.

The fruit of the valley will sell for ten times more in Delhi or Mumbai, wrapped in cartons that do not carry the grower's name. Traders, transporters, and middlemen climb a chain of profit built on patience, skill, and sweat. The cultivator remains at the bottom.