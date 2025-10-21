West Indies Beat Bangladesh In Super Over After Setting ODI Spin Record

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Dhaka: West Indies bowled a full 50 overs of spin in their second ODI against Bangladesh on Tuesday, a first in one-day international cricket history, as the visitors emerged victorious at the end of a super over.

After holding Bangladesh to 213 for seven wickets, West Indies made 213-9 in their 50 overs and hit 10 runs in their super over to win the match by one run and level the three-match series at 1-1.

The match had a total of 92 overs of spin, the highest in an ODI. The previous record was 78 overs.

Five West Indies spinners bowled 10 overs each after the tourists dropped pace bowlers Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd from the starting XI and Bangladesh elected to bat first in Mirpur.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took three wickets at a cost of 65 runs. Alick Athanaze conceded just 14 runs and took two wickets and Akeal Hosein took two for 41.

Roston Chase conceded 44 runs and Khary Pierre 43 in their 10 overs as West Indies avoided using their only pace bowling option, Justin Greaves.

It was the first time a team bowled 50 overs of spin in an ODI match, surpassing Sri Lanka's previous mark of 44 overs of slow bowling in a match in 1996.

The tactic was also surprising from a team that once ruled world cricket with an attack built round high-quality fast bowlers.

Fast-medium bowler Mustafizur Rahman gave up 40 runs in eight overs when the hosts bowled. The other five home bowlers were spinners.